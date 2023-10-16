Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:57 Sostenibilità, Nestlé Italia e Too Good To Go insieme contro spreco alimentare

13:42 Palermo, morto bimbo di 3 anni: forse ucciso da fuga di gas in casa

13:31 Laguardia (Legacoop), 'ristorazione collettiva centrale ma no attenzione da governo'

13:31 Busia (Anac), 'per ristorazione collettiva lavorare su qualità ed equilibrio contratti' 

13:25 Inflazione in lieve calo a settembre, carrello spesa a +8,1%

13:16 Olimpiadi Milano-Cortina 2026, niente pista: gare bob saranno all'estero

13:14 Terremoto oggi Campi Flegrei, magnitudo 3.6

13:03 Sciopero generale venerdì 20 ottobre: mezzi pubblici, treni e scuole a rischio stop

12:54 Che tempo che fa e boom ascolti, Fazio: "Partenza entusiasmante"

12:30 Manovra 2024, Giorgia Meloni: "Seria e realistica, fiera del risultato"

12:03 Canone Rai, nel 2024 arriva nuovo prezzo: quanto costerà

11:53 Nasi (Cirfood), 'ristorazione collettiva centrale, se ne parla troppo poco'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EVE Energy attends ESGC 2023 in Belgium to Explore the Future of Carbon Reduction

16 ottobre 2023 | 14.09
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Oct. 10th to 12th, the Energy Storage Global Conference, organized by the European Association for Storage of Energy, was held in Brussels, Belgium. Dr. Zhang Rui, Managing Director of EVE Germany GmbH, gathered with energy storage experts, scholars and industry leaders from all over the world to discuss the latest policies, technologies and market trends in the field of energy storage.

According to IEA's estimation, new energy generation will account for 35% of the world in 2025, and the demand for energy storage will usher in a big explosion. Focusing on power system transformation, energy storage development and challenges, Dr. Zhang, Managing Director of EVE Germany GmbH, delivered a speech on "Energy Storage and Industry Decarbonization" at the summit, saying, "As the demand for energy storage explodes, the proportion of large-scale projects at GWh level will increase rapidly, and long-lasting energy storage projects with a lifespan of more than 3 hours will account for more than 60% of the total. As the demand for energy storage explodes, the proportion of GWh-class large-scale projects will increase rapidly, and the proportion of 3-hour or more long-lasting energy storage projects will account for more than 60%, which is both an opportunity and a challenge for the energy storage industry. In order to better cope with the changes, the energy storage industry urgently needs to solve the three major problems of energy storage system management complexity, thermal runaway and economy."

In order to solve the three major problems of energy storage system, EVE Energy released the new generation 5MWh liquid cooling system--"Mr. Giant"."Mr. Giant" is equipped with 628Ah large stacked smart cell "Mr. big", which redefines ESS with the three major advantages of "Easier, Safer, and Superb-economic", providing an advanced solution for the power system transformation, which is able to provide superb-economic solutions. Redefining ESS and providing advanced solutions for power system transformation, it is able to solve the management complexity, thermal runaway and economy in the era of large-scale power plants ahead of time, and effectively meet the needs of the future TWh era.

During the speech, Dr. Zhang Rui pointed out that to meet the green and sustainable needs of the new era, EVE Energy has constructed a green supply chain with the circular economy of "waste lithium batteries - chemical materials - battery materials - lithium batteries". Meanwhile, carbon reduction measures have been taken in the whole life cycle of lithium batteries, using green power in the battery manufacturing stage, negative electrode manufacturing stage, positive electrode manufacturing stage, and recycling nickel, cobalt, and lithium materials in the recycling materials stage. In addition, this year, the EVE Energy photovoltaic power plant is planned to reach 110 MW, which is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 60,000 tons per year in the future. A series of effective carbon reduction measures of EVE Energy triggered the approval and discussion of the experts at the meeting.

EVE Energy is committed to providing green, efficient and sustainable solutions for the whole society and contributing to the sustainable development of all mankind. In the future, EVE Energy will continue to rely on its strong R&D and technological strength to continue to promote the technological innovation of lithium batteries, assist in energy transformation and upgrading, and continue to contribute to the green development of new energy sources around the world and create new value.

Contact:095158@evebattery.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248036/image_5024968_38700272.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eve-energy-attends-esgc-2023-in-belgium-to-explore-the-future-of-carbon-reduction-301957425.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN39063 en US Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza energy storage market trends was held in Brussels storage
Vedi anche
News to go
Caltagirone, preside arrestato per violenza sessuale
News to go
Israele-Hamas, nuovi radi a Gaza: ultime news
News to go
Israele, nuovo appello del Papa per la pace
Manovra, domani il via libera in Cdm
News to go
Polonia, si vota per le politiche: è sfida Tusk-Morawiecki
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Salario minimo, Cnel approva documento a maggioranza
News to go
Manovra 2024, lunedì il Consiglio dei Ministri
News to go
Francia, allerta terrorismo: chiuso il Louvre per motivi di sicurezza
News to go
Meteo Italia, bel tempo con le ore contate: in arrivo ciclone Medusa
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Stop ai glitter, Ue vieta vendita di prodotti che li contengono


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza