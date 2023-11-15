Eventsforce Launches a New Mobile App Designed to Drive Event Planning Success

Eventsforce releases a scalable event app solution using an upgraded technology stack

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventsforce, powered by Simpleview, has released the Eventsforce mobile app — a scalable event app solution designed to drive event planning success. The new mobile app utilizes an upgraded technology stack to help inspire, engage, and connect event attendees.

Eventsforce, an intuitive, all-in-one solution that can scale to meet your ever-changing event portfolio needs, created the mobile app to engage attendees and drive event success. Whether you're running simple events, tradeshows, or multi-stream conferences — the new app gives users everything needed to drive attendee participation and build lasting relationships while reducing reliance on the traditional paper program guide.

The app benefits event attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, organizers, and everyone in between by boasting the following key features:

On the event planner's end, the app can be used for:

"The future of event tech is all about creating personalized and engaging experiences for attendees," said VP of Growth Andrius Remeikis. "Our newly launched mobile app is designed to help event planners do just that, by providing them with the tools needed to connect with attendees on a deeper level and drive business outcomes."

Give attendees a mobile event experience they'll remember, before, during, and after the event, with technology they can rely on.

About SimpleviewSimpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About EventsforceEventsforce's event management solutions provide planners and marketers with intuitive, SaaS-based software that powers thousands of events each year. Its event manager, meeting planner, and destination marketing organization (DMO) customers span 14 different countries. For more information, please visit www.eventsforce.com.

