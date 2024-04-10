Exascend Unveils Radiation-Hardened PR4 Series NVMe SSD at Embedded World 2024

TAIPEI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend, a service-oriented provider of innovative storage and memory solutions, unveils its latest innovation at Embedded World 2024: the radiation-hardened PR4 Series NVMe SSD. Under the theme of "Storage Beyond Boundaries," Exascend presents a groundbreaking solution engineered to excel in the most challenging environments.

Radiation-Hardened Technology

The PR4 Series SSD, featuring Exascend's cutting-edge radiation-hardened technology, Neutron Shield 2.0, boasts advanced features such as radiation-induced bit flip correction, LDPC enhanced mode, and dual-copy firmware protection, ensuring unparalleled operational stability. Its self-reboot capability minimizes downtime, guaranteeing uninterrupted operations. With unrivaled radiation tolerance, it stands as the preferred choice for aerospace and mission-critical deployments, instilling confidence in every operation.

Power Efficiency and Thermal Management

Low power consumption and optimized thermal management are critical advancements for space or vacuum applications. Exascend's PR4 U.2 and E1.S models consume <7.5W at 3GB/s and <1W at idle, over 50% less than other market solutions. This allows for maximal power allocation to scientific instruments and payloads, ultimately enhancing mission efficiency. Reduced power consumption also mitigates heat generation, vital for missions where heat dissipation is challenging. Enhanced thermal management ensures component reliability in extreme conditions, crucial for prolonged space exploration and research.

Durability and Security Features

Engineered to withstand extreme environments, the PR4 SSD passes MIL-STD-810 shock and vibration testing and incorporates conformal coating and underfill technology for enhanced durability. Leveraging Exascend's Adaptive Thermal Control™ and SuperCruise™ technologies, the PR4 SSD optimizes performance through intelligent thermal management and write endurance algorithms. Security is paramount, with robust data protection features including TCG Opal 2.0, AES-256 encryption, secure erase, pre-boot authentication (PBA), and tamper-proof firmware options.

"The PR4 Series is a true testament to Exascend's relentless pursuit of innovation," said Frank Chen, CEO at Exascend. "By pushing the boundaries of performance and reliability, we empower our customers to conquer the most demanding environments with unparalleled confidence and operational resilience."

The PR4 series SSD offers a variety of form factors, including M.2, E1.S, and U.2, with capacities up to 7.68TB for M.2 and E1.S, and an impressive 15.36TB for the U.2 form factor. With a PCIe Gen4 NVMe interface and 176-layer TLC 3D NAND flash technology, the PR4 series delivers sustained read/write speeds of up to 3500 MB/s and 3000 MB/s, respectively.

For more information about Exascend's PR4 Series NVMe SSD, visit the Exascend website.

About Exascend

Exascend is a service-oriented provider of cutting-edge storage and memory solutions, specializing in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products. With more than 60 patents worldwide, we offer a wide range of storage solutions including SSDs, memory cards, managed NAND, and DRAM. With end-to-end capabilities spanning hardware, firmware, software, engineering, manufacturing, and customization, we empower global customers to push the boundaries of innovation, offering quality, reliability, and flexibility. Learn more at exascend.com.

