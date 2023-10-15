Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to accelerate on global stage

15 ottobre 2023 | 14.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

World's largest start-up show welcomes over 1,800 startups from more than 100 countries, 1,000 investors managing US$ 1 trillion and 500+ expert speakers

Event enhances Dubai's position as a global digital hub, connecting venture capital with unicorns, scale-ups and startups and attracting the global tech community

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expand North Star, the world's largest start-up show, opened in Dubai Harbour today (15 October), it's largest ever edition featuring more than 1,800 start-ups from 100 countries looking to connect, fundraise and share experiences with global peers. Hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy,  Expand North Star takes place from 15-18 October 2023 at the Middle East's biggest superyacht hub, where more than 1,000 investors with a combined total of over US$ 1 trillion under management are ramping up the start-up investor momentum in one of the world's most dynamic and diverse scale-up ecosystems.

 Expand North Star is the powerhouse start-up show of GITEX GLOBAL, the world largest tech event, which opens tomorrow (16 October) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).  The blockbuster duo, organised by DWTC, comprise a combined 2.7 million sq. ft of exhibition space, a 40 percent increase over the previous year, inviting the world to the year's most anticipated dialogue and deep scrutiny into a new tech paradigm experimenting in AI, the cloud, Web 3.0, and a sustainable digital economy.Expand North Star 2023 features AI Monday, showcasing fast-scaling AI startups; India Central, the biggest gathering of over 200+ Indian startups ever assembled outside of the country; as well as Asia Fast 100 and Africa Fast 100, the event's largest showcases that bring together 100 leading startups from each continent for nearly a week long program of conferences, networking, and dedicated pitch competitions.The gathering of next-gen companies also features three themed sub-events targeting specific sectors: Fintech Surge, the Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania.  Expand North Star will also culminate with the Supernova Challenge. The prestigious pitch competition offers a prize fund of US$ 200,000, further enhancing the appeal of this unmissable event.To register for Expand North Star 2023, please  click here

Information for journalists:

Register as press here.

Press information and photographic material: [Media Center]

On social media:

Facebook Twitter Instagram LinkedIn Youtube

Hashtag: #ExpandNorthStar

Contact:

Gareth Wright – PR DirectorTel.: + 971 50 273 3832Gareth.Wright@dwtc.com

Tayce Marchesi – PR ExecutiveTel.: + 971 58 552 3994Tayce.Marchesi@dwtc.com

PR Agency, ASDA'A BCWTel.: + 971 50 149 3906gitex@bcw-global.com

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 Billion, attracting over 30 Million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247394/Expand_North_Star.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expand-north-star-2023-kicks-off-in-dubai-gathering-game-changing-start-ups-to-accelerate-on-global-stage-301956844.html

