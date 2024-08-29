Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
EXPANSE MEDICAL WELCOMES JEFF HOPKINS AS CEO AND BOARD MEMBER OF ITS SPIN-OFF, FLOWPHYSIX

29 agosto 2024 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanse Medical is excited to announce the appointment of Jeff Hopkins as Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors of FlowPhysix, the portfolio company formerly known as Expanse ICE. Mr. Hopkins brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the medical device industry, marking a pivotal moment for FlowPhysix as it transitions to a commercial phase. With FDA clearance and established clinical success, the ICE Aspiration System will be launched as the FLOWRUNNER™ Aspiration System.

With over 30 years of success in medical devices, Mr. Hopkins has been instrumental in driving innovation and high growth in his previous companies, including Horizon Medical Products, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Biosense Webster, and Acclarent. Mr. Hopkins led the commercialization and rapid adoption of several market disrupting technologies. As Worldwide President of Acclarent, a Johnson and Johnson company, he led the business through a successful turnaround and acquisition by Integra Life Sciences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the team," said Eitan Konstantino, founder of Expanse Medical. "His visionary leadership and deep commercialization expertise make him the ideal leader for our company through this exciting phase of growth. We are confident that under his guidance, FlowPhysix will set new standards in thrombectomy and improve patient outcomes worldwide." In his new role, Mr. Hopkins will build a world class commercial organization and position FlowPhysix's robust pipeline to disrupt vascular markets. His appointment signals FlowPhysix's commitment to scaling its operations to meet the growing demand for effective endovascular thrombectomy solutions.

"I am excited to join FlowPhysix and lead the company during this transformative time," Mr. Hopkins said. "The game-changing technology has the potential to disrupt the treatment of vascular diseases, and I am excited to bring these treatments to as many patients as we can. In my view the FLOWRUNNER will become the standard of care for clot removal, creating a new category of aspiration that works as physics intended. Our initial cases indicate that surgeons will have the potential to remove a broad range and volume of clots and effectively restore blood flow.

For more information about FlowPhysix and its innovative thrombectomy system, please visit the website here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492174/FlowPhysix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expanse-medical-welcomes-jeff-hopkins-as-ceo-and-board-member-of-its-spin-off-flowphysix-302233601.html

Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


in Evidenza