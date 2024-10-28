Cerca nel sito
 
Explore Wincomm's Latest Innovations in Medical AI PCs at Medica 2024

28 ottobre 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HSINCHU, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wincomm, a global leader in medical computing solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in Medica 2024, one of the world's leading medical exhibitions. From November 11 to 14, 2024, attendees are invited to explore Wincomm's latest innovations at Booth B37, Hall 13 at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany.

Revolutionary AI-Powered Medical PCs

At Medica 2024, Wincomm will unveil its next-generation medical AI PCs, featuring the latest Intel® 13th and 14th generation Core processors (Raptor Lake). These systems are engineered to deliver high-performance computing for precision medicine, offering support for Nvidia® and Intel® GPU cards. This combination provides healthcare professionals with superior computational and graphical capabilities, essential for advanced medical imaging and diagnostics.

One highlight at the exhibition will be the WMP-27T-PIS, a state-of-the-art 27" All-in-One PC specifically designed for operating rooms. The WMP-27T-PIS is packed with innovative features that boost both operational efficiency and patient care, embodying Wincomm's dedication to transforming healthcare technology.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

In 2024, Wincomm's commitment to excellence was recognized at Computex Taipei, where the company earned Double Best Choice Awards. The awarded WMP-22P/24P mobile digital medical workstation, designed with pandemic protection in mind, features a sophisticated fanless design equipped with a built-in hot-swappable battery system. This workstation facilitates continuous operation and mobility, providing essential services such as medication barcode scanning and patient smart card reading, all while maintaining antimicrobial properties. The company's continued commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident in its recent certifications, including ISO 14001, ISO 9001, and ISO 13485 standards. Additionally, Wincomm is preparing to achieve ISO 14064 certification, reflecting its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and adopting environmentally responsible practices.

With over 30 years of experience, Wincomm has become a trusted global leader in medical computing solutions. The company's wide-ranging product portfolio, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and adherence to top quality standards have cemented its position as a key player in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets.

Join Wincomm at Medica 2024

Event Details:

For more information, visit www.wincomm.com.tw.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536845/Explore_Wincomm_Medical_PCs_Medica_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/explore-wincomms-latest-innovations-in-medical-ai-pcs-at-medica-2024-302285473.html

in Evidenza