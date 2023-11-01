Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Novembre 2023
Extracellular Nanoparticles Sourced From Another Species Reverses Biological Age of Rats by More Than 50%

01 novembre 2023 | 01.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Peer Reviewed Publication: World's first demonstration of cross species epigenetic transfer that significantly reverses biological age by Scientists at Yuvan Research.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking research paper titled "Reversal of Biological Age in Multiple Rat Organs by Young Porcine Plasma Fraction" published in GeroScience, scientists have unveiled a remarkable breakthrough in the field of aging biology. A therapeutic called E5 developed by Harold Katcher PhD and his colleagues was injected into old rats making them significantly younger within days. E5 consists of nanoparticles of complex structure, including exosomes, from young plasma sourced from another species.

Steve Horvath, PhD, formerly a Professor of Genetics and Biostatistics at UCLA played an instrumental role in this study with his invention of epigenetic clocks, which determine biological age using DNA samples. Horvath remarked, "Initially, I could hardly believe the profound epigenetic rejuvenation effects of E5. However, our findings are robustly supported by parallel rodent studies from different labs." Upon final analysis by Horvath and his team, there was a remarkable 67.4% average reversal in the epigenetic age of treated elderly rats. If these results translate similarly to humans, it could equate to an 80-year-old reverting to the age of 26.

Two unlikely co-founders Harold Katcher and Akshay Sanghavi embarked on an impossible quest 5 years ago to 'cure' aging. Sanghavi, having lost his mother to diabetes, was researching aging from 12 years and had set up trials to upregulate repair pathways that go down with age. He came across Katcher's 2013 paper on Heterochronic Plasma Exchange and reached out to him to join his small team. The rest, as they say, is history. Their venture Yuvan Research is in Mountain View, California.

Another aging clock confirmed Horvath results, GlycanAge developed by Professor Gordan Lauc also showed age reversal of around 50%. Lauc said, "Human studies clearly demonstrated that glycans are very responsive to different interventions, but changes are usually relatively slow and not too extensive. Dramatic reduction in glycan age of rats treated with E5 is fascinating." 

Michael Snyder, Chair of the Department of Genetics and Professor of Genetics at Stanford University who did not participate in this study but sits on the Scientific Advisory Board of Yuvan Research said, "The results are stunning and have enormous potential, not just for humans, but also for animals including pets."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/extracellular-nanoparticles-sourced-from-another-species-reverses-biological-age-of-rats-by-more-than-50-301973498.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
