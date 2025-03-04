FiberHome Shines at MWC 2025: Pioneering a Bright Digital Future

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spotlight turned to the 2025 World Mobile Communications Congress (MWC), where FiberHome made a dazzling appearance under the theme "Connecting the Bright Digital Future." Showcasing cutting-edge innovations across three key exhibition areas: Ultra-Efficient Infrastructure, AI-Driven Networks, and Unleash Digital Value, FiberHome demonstrated its leadership in driving the digital transformation of the information and communication industry.

Ultra-Efficiency Infrastructure: Redefining Connectivity

FiberHome unveiled its groundbreaking advancements in wireless communication, including high-efficiency antennas that leverage cutting-edge technologies like wireless/less-cable design, decoupling filters, and metamaterial boundaries. With over 150,000 4G/5G base stations deployed across 30+ countries, FiberHome is a global leader in 5G-A coverage, offering simplified solutions for cost-effective base station construction. FiberHome is also at the forefront of 6G research, with over 20,000 5G proposals and 21,000 patents, and has already achieved significant milestones in 6G development.

In the field of optical networks, FiberHome introduced its next-generation all-optical network architecture, featuring innovations like OTN P2MP for ultra-low latency and 100x bandwidth growth in access layer, and the industry's highest-dimension 8x12 flexible scheduling network in metropolitan layer. The new COTP-F optical device, supporting single-wave rates up to 1.2T, sets a new benchmark for data center interconnectivity.

FiberHome showcases cutting-edge innovations in marine communication, 10G fiber access, and advanced optical fiber technologies. From island-to-island connectivity to transoceanic networks, the solutions redefine global communication. With 50G PON, Wi-Fi 7, and FTTR-B, FiberHome empowers homes and businesses with ultra-fast, seamless connectivity. Breakthroughs like 24-core fiber (5.29Pbit/s) and hollow-core fiber (270T capacity) set new standards for high-speed, high-capacity data transmission.

FiberHome is also leading the charge in green data center solutions, with innovative liquid cooling technologies that reduce PUE to below 1.1 and cut energy costs by 40%. These advancements not only support the growing demand for high-density computing but also align with global sustainability goals.

AI-Driven Networks: Intelligent Networks for a Smarter World

FiberHome's AI-driven network solutions are revolutionizing the industry. By integrating AI with optical networks, FiberHome has achieved a 99% prediction accuracy rate, enhancing network resource utilization by 75% and improving operational efficiency by 30%. The AI-powered network operation services have already reduced failure rates by 52% and cut fault location time to mere minutes in overseas markets.

Unleash Digital Value: Empowering Industries

FiberHome's smart solutions for industrial applications are equally impressive. The Smart Park solution, powered by the Fit-Access digital base and Fit-Sentry management platform, has improved operational efficiency by 15% in over 100 hospitals, hotels, schools, and industrial parks. In the transportation sector, FiberHome's end-to-end smart traffic solutions, combining 5G private networks, AI algorithms, and big data analytics, are paving the way for a more efficient and sustainable modern transportation system.

As the digital era accelerates, FiberHome remains committed to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, working hand-in-hand with global partners to create a faster, more stable, and intelligent digital world. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey towards a brighter digital future.

