Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:29 L'Aisla di Bergamo celebra la cultura con i volontari e le famiglie Sla

18:21 Sinner batte Rublev, vola in finale Atp Vienna contro Medvedev

18:07 Larissa Iapichino parla nel Metaverso degli Europei di Atletica di Roma 2024: "Faccio atletica per Bolt"

17:52 Palermo: inaugurata a San Mauro Castelverde l'altalena più alta del mondo

17:48 Terremoto oggi Rovigo, nuova forte scossa

17:33 Il ministro per lo Sport e i Giovani Abodi al Digital Meet 2023 di Padova

17:25 Varese, 21enne aggredita e violentata alla stazione Lonate-Ferno

17:23 Boloca risponde a Zirkzee, 1-1 tra Sassuolo e Bologna

17:02 Napoli Milan, Garcia: "Vogliamo vincere"

16:55 Patrocinio Israele a Lucca Comics, Vauro come Zerocalcare: "Avrei disertato anche io"

16:52 Napoli-Milan, Pioli: "Il nostro obiettivo? Vincere il campionato"

16:27 Tennis, Berrettini si separa dallo storico coach Santopadre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Final day of FII7 in Riyadh sees detailed debate on AI and trillions in investments for environment unlocked ahead of COP28 summit

28 ottobre 2023 | 18.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The final day of FII7 highlighted the new frontiers of investment and technology, focusing on space & aviation, biotech, cybersecurity, robotics, venture capital, start-up nations and more.

A special AI summit was undertaken, featuring a discussion in global AI regulations featuring Dr Eric Daimler, Co-Founder & CEO of Conexus, Michael Kratsios, Managing Director of Scale AI and H.E. Sebastian Kurz, Former Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria.

Other speakers included John Curtius, Founder Cedar Investment Management, Laurence Moroney, Lead AI Advocate and Google and Rami Qasem, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Beyond Limits.

The AI summit discussed recent data from Goldman Sachs Economics indicated that by 2025, AI-related global investment could reach $200bn, reflecting AI's game-changing potential to revolutionize productivity and reshape business processes as it moves into broader economic and societal use.

Nicolas Carey, co-founder and Vice Chairman of Blockchain.com said "AI and the future of financial services will be highly correlated. It's not coincidence that technologies like block chain and AI are emerging simultaneously,  they are highly symbiotic you need to have a lot of informatics and a lot of ability and ability to understand what these informatics are revealing to you."

The discussions covered how global regulatory agencies, national legislators and standard development organisations are beginning to develop frameworks to maximize AI's benefits to society, whilst mitigating known, and unknown, risks.

A special Global South Carbon Markets conference united stakeholders from the Global South under the banner of mutual collaboration to set a collective agenda and define desired outcomes ahead of COP 28.

The executive-level conference served as a platform for the Global South to come together with the shared goal of shaping the internal carbon market frameworks that align with their climate objectives and support biodiversity conservation, all within the context of advancing climate justice on a global scale.

On the final day of FII7, the Institute also unveiled its Inclusive ESG Tool and Score at the annual FII flagship conference to improve the quality of data on ESG in emerging markets and empower companies in these markets to receive financial flows. The initiative has been developed in partnership with ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology.

The FII Institute's Inclusive ESG Tool has been developed to empower companies in these markets improve sustainability efforts and results while helping investors identify current and future performance leaders.

With the total of announcements made at FII7 reaching $17.9 Billion by the end of Day 3, the conference saw globally-relevant  announcements in a variety of sectors. The Public Investment Fund announced its partnership with Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli, committed to creating local manufacturing capabilities by building a tire manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. ACWA Power signed a financing agreement for a 240MW wind power project in Azerbaijan with the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development and OPEC Fund for International Development.

FII Institute also added two new investments to its portfolio - reaching a total of nine investments in international startups aligned with the Institute's ESG goals. The first investment, Plant Squad, is the Latinx market leader for plant-based alternative proteins, offering authentic flavors and healthier formulations than its competitors. Ultim, the second investment, is a global innovator in hydrogen fuel cells.

Richard Attias, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute: "Over the past three days we have had world leaders, titans of finance and experts in their field who have not only been discussing, but identifying and agreeing to radical action to improve the investment landscape, boost economies, galvanise support, and ultimately improve the world. FII is soon to move from the Middle East to the Far East with our FII PRIORITY Summit in Hong KongDecember 7th and 8th and we will be continuing our mission to transform the lives – and futures – of human beings worldwide."

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global nonprofit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/final-day-of-fii7-in-riyadh-sees-detailed-debate-on-ai-and-trillions-in-investments-for-environment-unlocked-ahead-of-cop28-summit-301970729.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN51792 en US Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza start up nations trillions in investments investimento investments
Vedi anche
News to go
Sbarco migranti Selinunte, almeno 5 morti
News to go
Casa, diminuiscono le compravendite
News to go
Israele: "Respingiamo richiesta cessate fuoco"
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Salvini: "Si fa, in manovra copertura in 10 anni"
News to go
Torna l'ora solare, lancette indietro di un'ora stanotte alle 3.00
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza