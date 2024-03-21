First Asian entrepreneur to receive the TEA Buzz Price Award

ZHUHAI, China, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13-16 March, Themed Entertainment Association's global summit TEA INSPIRE and the 30th Annual Thea Awards Gala took place in Los Angeles. United Nations Ambassador for Sustainable Tourism and Chimelong Group Chairman Mr SU, Zhi Gang will be the recipient of the Buzz Price Thea Award for a Lifetime of Distinguished Achievements--the first Asian entrepreneur to receive the distinction.

Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) was established in 1991. It is a non-profit organisation comprised of approximately 1,600 members which represents top creators, developers, designers, and producers in the international themed entertainment industry. TEA carries out a selection process and presents the Thea Awards every year. The awards are recognised as one of the highest honours within the international themed entertainment industry, and have been dubbed the 'Oscars' of themed entertainment.

Continuous innovation, research, and development. Boundless creativity. Loved by tourists.

For over thirty years from its inception in 1989, Chimelong Group has focused on cultural tourism. Through continuous innovation, research, development, and boundless creativity, it has successfully created two world-class cultural tourism resorts: the Chimelong Resort in Guangzhou, and the Chimelong International Ocean Resort in Hengqin, Zhuhai. These two large resorts attract countless numbers of visitors with their wide array of entertainment, dazzling performances, and comfortable accommodation. Over several decades, Chimelong has developed into a cultural tourism brand loved by tourists from within China and abroad; its resorts have an annual footfall of nearly 40 million visitors, and Chimelong has propelled itself to the forefront of the world's theme park companies.

The Chimelong Resort in Guangzhou is Chimelong Group's first large-scale comprehensive themed resort, and boasts top-tier theme parks, performance auditoriums, and hotels such as Chimelong Safari Park, Chimelong Paradise, Chimelong Water Park, Chimelong Bird Park, and Chimelong International Circus, as well as Chimelong Hotel, Chimelong Panda Hotel, and Chimelong Xiangjiang Hotel. It is the comprehensive themed resort in China with the most theme parks which is of the highest standard, and is known as 'China's favourite one-stop holiday destination'.

Chimelong International Ocean Resort in Hengqin, Zhuhai is a 'super resort' Chimelong Group invested all their effort into creating. It rolls theme parks, luxury hotels, commercial convention and exhibition facilities, tourism, shopping, sports, and leisure all into one. It is also one of the world's super large-scale ocean-themed resorts, employs cutting edge technology, and has extremely creative design and capable management. It incorporates theme parks, resort hotels, cultural performances, commercial convention and exhibition facilities, food and beverage, and leisure into one. It is said that a forest-themed Chimelong resort in Qingyuan is under construction and will soon enter trial operations.

Satisfying visitors' diverse demands. Leading the way for thematic setting cultural tourism.

Amidst the public's ever-growing demand for travel experiences, the consumption of thematic setting tourism is gradually becoming the new favourite of the tourism market, while also providing new inspiration and direction for the innovation and re-design of scenic districts. Chimelong Group closely caters to visitors' various demands, and always maintains forward-thinking vision and an indefatigable spirit of exploration. Through walking alongside and engaging in dialogue with the international community and cooperating with top international teams, Chimelong Group continuously expands its tourism product offerings, and with its wide array of all sorts of themed events and interactive performances, it has effectively increased the cultural substance and added value of its products, strengthened visitors' feeling of participation, and spurred the development of thematic setting cultural tourism. At the same time, by continuously innovating and optimising the content and form of its events, Chimelong has successfully attracted visitors of different age groups, and materialised large market coverage.

China's cultural tourism brand has earned multiple distinctions. Expect great things from it in the future.

When one looks at the list of Thea Award recipients for the last thirty years, this is not the first time Chimelong Group has won a TEA Thea Award. Back in 2014, the Chimelong Resort in Guangzhou was the sole representative from Asia, and placed in the top three for TEA's award for the 'world's best theme park'--a breakthrough moment for domestic Chinese theme parks in the biggest awards in the industry. In 2015, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom won the TEA Award for Outstanding Achievement--Theme Park for the second time, and in 2017 and 2018, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom's 5D Castle Theatre and Journey of Lights Parade successively won the Award for Outstanding Achievement, as graded by TEA. In 2019, Chimelong Water Park became the first water park to win TEA's Award for Outstanding Achievement thanks to its 'SlideWheel', the first of its kind in the world. According to TEA's authoritative data, beginning in 2013, Chimelong Water Park in Guangzhou has consistently been ranked as the 'water park with the highest number of visitors in the world', and has repeatedly broken its own world records for both the annual total number of visitors to a water park and daily average number of visitors to a water park, standing firm in its position at the top of the industry as the 'best water park in the world'.

Further to its dream of becoming a 'world-class Chinese cultural tourism brand', Chimelong has always strived to provide the absolute best vacation experience to its visitors by way of innovation and exceptional service, and hopes that through continued development it can let the world see the unique appeal of the Chinese cultural tourism industry.

