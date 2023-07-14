Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 14 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:39 Caldo africano in Italia, la climatologa: "Luglio da record"

19:33 Colosseo, 17enne svizzera incide nome: denunciata

19:28 Riforma Giustizia, Anm: "Da separazione carriere pericolo per la democrazia"

19:20 Vaccino covid, in Francia indennizzi a 72 persone per effetti secondari

19:15 Caldo africano in Grecia, Atene chiude l'Acropoli

19:00 Fiordaliso ancora in ospedale: "Mi ricoverano, sto crollando"

18:56 Napoli, abusi sessuali su bimba della compagna: arrestato

18:48 L'Italia chiede al Louvre la restituzione di reperti archeologici

18:41 Padova, stalker investe carabiniere e collega gli spara: lui è morto, grave il militare

18:27 Ucraina, Jorit e il murale della bimba russa a Mariupol: "Ci hanno mentito. Pace"

18:21 Scuola, nuovo contratto: aumento stipendio 124 euro per insegnanti

18:07 Caldo record, a Roma martedì previsti 43 gradi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

First Blockchain-Powered Luxury Watch Embedded Insurance

14 luglio 2023 | 19.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YAS (www.yas.io/timecare) is proud to announce the ground breaking launch of TimeCare, a revolutionary luxury watch insurance program powered by blockchain technology. TimeCare sets an unprecedented standard in the insurance industry, combining cutting-edge technology and protection to cater to the unique needs of luxury watch enthusiasts worldwide. This innovative solution offers enhanced security, transparency, and a seamless embedded insurance experience to cherished timepieces.

Distinguished by its features, TimeCare seamlessly embeds insurance coverage into the watch purchase process, providing a simplified application experience. Leveraging state-of-the-art blockchain technology, TimeCare elevates security, transparency, and efficiency in claims processing, establishing an indisputable record of ownership and authenticity. Unlike conventional home insurance policies with limited coverage and inconvenient way of value appraisal for individual luxury items, TimeCare at time of launch will cover up to US$12.8M total sum insured underwritten by one of YAS' global underwriting partners.  YAS will also be working with luxury brands around the world, starting with an Asia renowned luxury watch retailer from Hong Kong.

Luxury watches aren't merely accessories; they are often investments, memories and family heirlooms.  Watch owners deserves more prudent protection without the hassle and intimidation from conventional insurance process. TimeCare securely and permanently records policy details, coverage information, and watch records, including guarantee card details for watch buyers.

TimeCare was designed with utmost dedication and care for watch enthusiasts. This reflects YAS' commitment to insurance innovation and customer satisfaction, redefining insurance offerings in the global luxury goods market.

William Lee, Co-founder of YAS, "TimeCare is more than just insurance; it represents a commitment to trust, transparency, and efficiency as we build the future of insurance for the new generation. We believe TimeCare will be a singularity moment in time where we start to redefine how insurance work. Combining the immutable nature of blockchain with the perpetual essence of a time piece is a perfect match. We are not waiting for tomorrow; we go beyond hypes, and we are doing it today."

Looking ahead, TimeCare aims to expand its reach and impact the global luxury asset market. The successful launch in Hong Kong lays the foundation for further expansion into other regions and luxury products, whilst inspiring more industries to adopt similar programs and  innovation.

About YAS

Established in June 2019, YAS is an Asia based award winning Insurtech venture with a vision to offer new hyper-personalized and autonomous insurance protection thru the world of connected data. Leveraging, blockchain, machine learning AI models and GPS telematics technology,  it aims to introduce disruptive new business models, underwriting approaches and provide insurance inclusion for every moment that matters for people around the world. www.yas.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154341/Blockchain_Powered_Luxury_Asset_Embedded_Insurance_Program_YAS_io.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099845/YAS_Logo_EN_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-blockchain-powered-luxury-watch-embedded-insurance-301877710.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN57907 en US Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza combining cutting edge technology enhanced security ground breaking launch software
Vedi anche
New to go
Istruzione, Istat: uno su 10 dopo i 18 anni abbandona gli studi
News to go
Migranti, Von del Leyen: "Presto memorandum di intesa Tunisia-Ue"
News to go
Ue a Google: "Ceda parte dei servizi pubblicitari online"
News to go
Mercato elettrico, Italia rischia deferimento a Corte Ue
News to go
Francia, 14 luglio: Narendra Modi ospite d'onore
News to go
Operazione Nas e Gdf contro contraffazione alimentare, 3 misure cautelari
News to go
Sciopero aerei domani, le news
News to go
Catania, distrutte le due tonnellate di droga sequestrate dalla Gdf
News to go
Al via Inqua 2023 alla presenza di Mattarella
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news oggi 14 luglio 2023
News to go
Lavoro in estate 2023, 160mila posti vacanti
News to go
Pnrr, modifiche Italia quarta rata: il punto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza