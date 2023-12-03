Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

First highlight of UEFA EURO 2024 - Hamburg presents group stage draw in the port as a huge container installation

03 dicembre 2023 | 12.36
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The draw has been made: Since yesterday evening, it is clear who will face whom in the group stage of UEFA EURO 2024. The Final Draw for the European Football Championship took place in the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall, Hamburg - and impressively in the Port of Hamburg: in a unique event, the draw was recreated simultaneously by Hamburg port workers using colourful nation containers. The installation, which will also be permanently displayed in the coming days, links the City of Hamburg with the tournament: The first highlight of EURO 2024 took place at the River Elbe.

25 Containers, plus twelve reach stackers (container stackers), each weighing 70 tons, and 70 port employees and one spectacular result. A structure 12 metres high, built from containers, turns the Final Draw of UEFA EURO 2024 into an impressive experience for the whole of Europe. Using containers designed in the flags of the participating nations, the group draw was simultaneously recreated in a spectacular fashion. This led to the creation of the six eye-catching container towers, that will remain at the O'Swaldkai terminal in Hamburg until 10 December 2023.

The container installation has the backing of Hamburg Marketing GmbH with executive support from UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH and LOTUS Containers GmbH.

Contact:

Host City Hamburg Media Team – Hamburg Marketing GmbH

Mr. Konstantin Muffert

Phone: +49 40 41 11 10 - 628

Mobil: +49 162 73 83 911

E-Mail: konstantin.muffert@marketing.hamburg.de

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-highlight-of-uefa-euro-2024---hamburg-presents-group-stage-draw-in-the-port-as-a-huge-container-installation-302003892.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN83594 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Sport Sport Altro Economia_E_Finanza port as Amburgo interfaccia port
