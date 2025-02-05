Flexter Partners with Drivalia to Expand Vehicle Rental Inventory

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexter, a leading platform in the truck and van rental industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Drivalia UK, the local division of Drivalia, a prominent pan-European automotive rental and mobility company. This collaboration will integrate Drivalia's extensive vehicle inventory into the Flexter network, enhancing the rental options available to customers across the United Kingdom.

This agreement marks a significant milestone for both companies, aligning with Flexter's mission to revolutionize the rental industry by providing a seamless and comprehensive booking experience. With Drivalia's diverse fleet now accessible through Flexter, customers will benefit from a broader selection of vehicles, competitive pricing, and the convenience of booking through a user-friendly platform.

Comments from Drivalia and Flexter

"We are excited to partner with Flexter, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Paolo Ronco, Drivalia UK Deputy Managing Director. "This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and provide our high-quality rental services of light commercial vehicles and trucks to more customers in the UK. We look forward to a successful collaboration that enhances the mobility solutions available to our clients."

Thomas Delvaux Lefebvre, Flexter's CEO, commented, "Integrating Drivalia's inventory into our platform is a great addition for our users. This partnership not only expands our offering but also reinforces our dedication to providing the best rental experience possible. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the increased variety and flexibility that this collaboration brings."

About Flexter

Flexter.com is a leading online platform for truck and van rentals, known for its user-friendly interface that allows consumers to compare prices, check availability, and book rentals with ease. With over 1,000 locations across the UK and the US, Flexter.com is committed to simplifying the rental process and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

About Drivalia

Drivalia, part of the Crédit Agricole Auto Bank Group, is a pan-European automotive rental, leasing, and mobility company. With a strong presence across Europe, Drivalia is dedicated to providing flexible and affordable mobility solutions tailored to the needs of both private individuals and businesses.

For more information, please contact: Flexter, Email: press@flexter.com; Drivalia, Email: press@drivalia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612961/Flexter_Flexter_Partners_with_Drivalia_to_Expand_Vehicle_Rental.jpg