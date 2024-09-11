Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:23
FLOWPHYSIX ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH 3COMMA FOR INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION OF INNOVATIVE THROMBECTOMY DEVICE

11 settembre 2024 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPhysix™ Inc, formerly known as Expanse ICE, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with 3comma Medical / 3comma Medical GmbH who will serve as the international commercial partner for the FLOWRUNNER™ Aspiration System.

3comma is an international commercialization agency with deep expertise in building and scaling global revenue streams for early-stage medical device companies. This partnership between FlowPhysix and 3comma will provide physicians outside the United States access to new standards in thrombectomy technology, enabling FlowPhysix to focus on US commercialization.

3comma Managing Partner and former Vice President of International at Penumbra, Inc., Marc Paris believes the FLOWRUNNER System will make an immediate impact in the peripheral thrombectomy segment. "We can rapidly activate our established international commercial infrastructure to accelerate adoption of the FLOWRUNNER system. We are confident that FlowPhysix will be the next major disruptor in the global thrombectomy market and we are excited to be part of this endeavor," Paris said.

The FLOWRUNNER System overcomes the characteristic vacuum decay that limits conventional aspiration catheters by leveraging FlowPhysix proprietary technology. The aspiration catheter is advanced through an aspiration sheath and out of a distal valve, to directly apply full and undecayed aspiration force to the thrombus. The catheter is then retracted back into the aspiration sheath. This process of extension and retraction of the aspiration catheter is then repeated to fully aspirate the clot. In each cycle, segments of thrombus are sheared and efficiently evacuated through the catheter via an integrated saline flush. The device has shown to successfully remove a broad range and large volumes of thrombi and effectively restore blood flow.

"Our game-changing technology has the potential to alter the current standard of care for thrombectomy. This partnership provides FlowPhysix expanded reach in delivering our unique solutions to patients worldwide. We strongly believe that 3comma's proven leadership and deep expertise will drive commercial success internationally and increase shareholder value for the company," said Jeff Hopkins, CEO of FlowPhysix.

For more information about FlowPhysix and its innovative thrombectomy system, please visit the website here.

For more information on 3comma and their global distribution network, visit www.3commamedical.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492174/FlowPhysix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flowphysix-announces-strategic-partnership-with-3comma-for-international-distribution-of-innovative-thrombectomy-device-302244364.html

