circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 17:19
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Fortune to Host First Most Powerful Women International Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20-21, 2025

27 marzo 2025 | 17.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Fortune to unveil the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business list on May 20

The Most Powerful Women International Summit will convene the world's top women leaders to explore "A New Era for Business: Partnering for Global Prosperity"

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced today that the Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit will convene in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20-21, 2025, marking the first international summit in the region for the female leadership franchise.

Fortune Most Powerful Women is an invitation-only community of top leaders from a wide range of industries and governments around the world. Known for its agenda-setting conversations, the Most Powerful Women International Summit's global program will examine key forces shaping the worldwide business landscape and, specifically, how the public and private sectors can partner to supercharge innovation and growth. Other topics will include assessing global leadership in crisis, navigating economic shifts and their business impacts, deploying emerging technologies at scale, and exploring new opportunities across investing and health care, as well as how the businesses of sports, entertainment, and design are evolving.

Fortune is convening the community in Saudi Arabia, where as part of Vision 2030, the country is investing in growth, innovation, and the progress of women in both business and society. As a result of that roadmap, the workforce participation rate for women is up to 36%, more than doubling from 17% in 2017. Saudi women now own 45% of the country's small and medium-sized businesses, contributing to the entrepreneurial development of the economy.

Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Riyadh will provide global leaders access to this burgeoning market, creating partnership opportunities and extending the global community.

"Fortune strives to be at the center of new frontiers of global business, and Saudi Arabia is one of those places," said Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, CEO of Fortune. "It's an opportune time to convene, in Riyadh, some of the world's most influential and innovative women to inspire, connect, and drive meaningful progress across global businesses and global governments. Fortune's Most Powerful Women events have done so for nearly three decades. Now it is time to tap into the dynamic Riyadh hub for our first women's summit in the Middle East."

Alyson Shontell, Editor in Chief of Fortune, writing in Fortune's MPW Daily newsletter recently, in a piece entitled "Why Fortune MPW is Going Global," points to Saudi Arabia's meaningful impact on the global economy, which led to Fortune's decision to hold important events there: "At Fortune, the purpose of our journalism is to make business better and to serve as a powerful, authoritative voice pressing for progress. Given Saudi Arabia's recent acceleration, particularly for women, we are excited to get closer to the action and document the progress there, too."

Additionally, on May 20, Fortune will unveil its iconic 100 Most Powerful Women in Business list. Now in its 28th year, the list recognizes global female trailblazers who drive innovation and shape the future across industries, including finance, technology, healthcare, telecom, retail, and energy. The 2024 edition featured leaders from 19 countries and territories across 14 sectors, with over half of the list serving as CEOs—primarily of Fortune 500 and Global 500 companies.

The Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit will be presented in partnership with the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA).

About Fortune:Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500,   Fortune Global 500Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contacts: 

Patrick ReillyFortune  Patrick.Reilly@fortune.com

Chelsea HudsonFortune Chelsea.Hudson@fortune.com

Malek AbdelrahmanAPCO Saudi Arabiamabdelrahman@apcoworldwide.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167808/5238806/Fortune_Media_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortune-to-host-first-most-powerful-women-international-summit-in-riyadh-saudi-arabia-may-20-21-2025-302413398.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN51576 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non possiamo finanziare le forze armate in maniera adeguata"
News to go
Salari reali in Italia, rapporto Ilo: "Dal 2008 in calo dell'8,7%"
News to go
Bonus nido 2025, tutte le novità
News to go
Dazi Usa, Trump: "Potremmo fare eccezioni su tariffe dal 2 aprile"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloqui di pace a Riad: ultime news
News to go
Mattarella: "Dazi inaccettabili, creano ostacoli ai mercati"
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzo medio a 417 euro in quarto trimestre 2024"
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza