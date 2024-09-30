Cerca nel sito
 
Forum on "Cooperation and Prospects for Sustainable Development in the New Era" hosted by Tongji University in Paris

30 settembre 2024 | 05.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, the "Cooperation and Prospects for Sustainable Development in the New Era" forum was held in Paris, France, hosted by Tongji University and organized by the School of Economics and Management of Tongji University (hereinafter referred as "Tongji SEM") and Tongji Alumni France. ZHOU Jiagui, Minister Counselor of the Education Department of the Chinese Embassy in France, Jean-Baptiste DJEBBARI, former Minister of Transport of France, SHI Zhenming, Vice President of Tongji University, attended the forum. Nearly 100 experts and academics from the education and business sectors in China and France also attended the forum.

The forum is one of a series of activities organized by Tongji University to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as one of the series of activities of the 40th anniversary of the founding of Tongji SEM.

Dean XIE En of Tongji SEM presented the achievements in talent cultivation of the Sino-French Business Administration Talent Pilot Program over the past 25 years, and exchanged viewpoints with the business school deans on how to promote the transformation and high-quality development of academic disciplines through the "triad" of digitalization, green development and integration. The deans said that the universities of the two countries should promote in-depth integration with enterprises and industries, and deepen multi-disciplinary and interdisciplinary practical cooperation, so as to jointly contribute to the cultivation of globally competent high-level talents and the promotion of the world's sustainable development.

Representatives from industries proposed to strengthen deep cooperation between education and enterprises to cultivate new technology talents that can adapt to market changes.

Tongji University is one of the first comprehensive universities in China to initiate cooperation and exchange with France, and over the past 30 years of cooperation, Tongji University has established cooperative relations with more than 60 French universities, and there are more than 20 professional colleges in Tongji participating in cooperation with France. The Sino-French Business Administration Talent Pilot Zone Program of Tongji SEM is one of the earliest Sino-French dual degree programs in China, which has cultivated many international management elites who have an international perspective, are familiar with international rules, and can participate in international affairs and competition. It plays an important role in Sino-French education, technology, cultural exchanges, and other aspects.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518797/picture.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forum-on-cooperation-and-prospects-for-sustainable-development-in-the-new-era-hosted-by-tongji-university-in-paris-302262065.html

