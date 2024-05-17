Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 03:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Foundry 415 Innovation Group Launches Startup BoostCamp: A Workshop Series to Accelerate Startup Growth and Success

17 maggio 2024 | 03.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry 415 Innovation Group has unveiled its new Startup BoostCamp workshop series designed to empower startups with the knowledge and strategies they need to overcome the most common challenges to scaling and achieving success in the US market.

The Startup BoostCamp workshops target the top obstacles to scaled growth and US market entry:

Market Saturation: In crowded markets, differentiation is key. Startups need innovative approaches to stand out from the competition. Pancrazio Auteri leads our "Product Management" series, where participants will learn to refine and optimize their product positioning for scale.

Access to Capital: Securing funding for international expansion can be tough, especially for startups without extensive track records or networks in target markets. Oliver Spalding's "Fundraising Playbook" workshops offer a step-by-step guide to preparing for and executing the fundraising process with confidence.

"Blueprint for Building a Successful Sales Organization in the US" - With venture capital fundraising down by 25-30% in 2023, startups aiming to secure funding in 2024 must demonstrate strong traction and sales progress. In this series, Gary Gilchrist shares insights on growing your sales operation and story, as well as recruiting top talent with the right skills and cultural fit for new markets.

"Pitch Like a Pro" - Elevate your startup communication game with seven targeted modules led by seasoned entrepreneurship educator, Sandra Miller. Master the art of crafting and delivering compelling pitches for investors, corporate customers, and pitch event judges. Learn critical pitch elements, discover which slides are crucial, and maximize your impact at Demo Day. Handle questions and feedback with confidence, and use our checklist to prepare for your next pitch!

Startup BoostCamp equips startups with the practical, hands-on skills and strategies to navigate the challenges of scaling and entering the US market. Whether you need help with product management, fundraising, or building a sales infrastructure, our expert-led workshops provide the tools to drive growth and success.

For more information about the Startup BoostCamp workshops and profiles of our expert instructors and to register, visit www.theboostcamps.com/startupboostcamp

**Contact:**Katie WhitcraftStartup BoostCamp info@theboostcamps.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344900/Foundry_415_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foundry-415-innovation-group-launches-startup-boostcamp-a-workshop-series-to-accelerate-startup-growth-and-success-302148529.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN17113 en US Politica_E_PA ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro achieving success in the US market Startup BoostCamp workshop Series designed successo success
Vedi anche
News to go
Superbonus, si cambia: le novità del decreto approvato al Senato
News to go
Musica, Spotify cresce del 400% in sei anni: pagati in Italia 126 milioni in royalties
News to go
Maltempo Italia, ancora piogge abbondanti e possibili nubifragi al Nord
News to go
Pil Italia, Ue rivede al rialzo stime crescita: +0,9% nel 2024
News to go
Attentato a Robert Fico, il premier slovacco ferito ad Handlova
News to go
Cala il consumo di alcol e fumo tra i giovani, il rapporto Istat
Meteo, Italia divisa in due: le previsioni per i prossimi giorni
News to go
Mare 2024, 10 Bandiere blu in più per l'Italia: ecco dove
News to go
Investimenti, in arrivo nuovo Btp Green con scadenza 2037
News to go
Camorra, soldi nella ristorazione per finanziare il clan Contini: 5 arresti
News to go
Banche, le nuove regole sulle crypto slittano al 2026
News to go
Mattarella: "La pace si costruisce a partire dalla vita di ogni giorno"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza