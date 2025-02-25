FOUR COUNTRIES SHORTLISTED TO HOST THE GAMES OF THE FUTURE 2027

Brazil, Serbia, South Africa, and Uzbekistan in the race to host the global phygital sports event

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phygital International (PI), the exclusive rights holders and custodians of The Games of the Future (GOTF), today announces that Brazil, Serbia, South Africa, andUzbekistan are the shortlisted applicants to host GOTF 2027. The Games of the Future is the world's leading phygital sports tournament, bringing together sports and esports athletes from around the world.

With the UAE set to host GOTF 2025 and Kazakhstan in 2026, the competition for the 2027 edition has drawn significant interest from nations eager to position themselves as leaders in the world of phygital sports.

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, said: "We received bids from right around the world which highlights the growing awareness and passion for phygital sports globally. We would like to thank all the nations who bid to host The Games of the Future 2027 and are pleased to announce that Brazil, Serbia, South Africa, and Uzbekistan have been selected as the nations shortlisted as potential hosts."

Following further evaluations and detailed assessments of each finalist's proposal, the final decision on the host country for GOTF 2027 will be announced in the summer of 2025.

