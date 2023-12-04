Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:03 Torino-Atalanta 3-0, doppietta Zapata e gol di Sanabria

22:42 Stellantis continuerà a produrre la Panda a Pomigliano

22:35 Schwazer lascia il Grande Fratello: "Vado a casa"

22:25 "Zia, corri. Papà ha ucciso mamma". La chiamata del figlio di Vincenza, uccisa ad Andria

21:32 Manovra 2024, da pensioni medici a emendamenti: le ultime news del governo

21:23 Clima, scoperto fenomeno sorprendente sui ghiacciai dell'Himalaya

21:23 L'hamburger in scena per le elezioni Usa 2024: costa troppo? "Colpa di Biden"

21:18 Spalletti incorona l'Inter: "E' giusto che sia prima in classifica"

20:11 "Il mondo si svegli, ci liberi da brutalità di Hamas", le voci da Israele

19:44 Ue, Cirielli: "Destre sovraniste? No accordi con chi non difende Ucraina e Israele"

19:32 Consumi, think tank alza il sipario: ecco i falsi miti della Generazione Z

19:03 Ucraina, allarme Usa: "Soldi per Kiev sono finiti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FP Markets Awarded Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 by FXScouts

04 dicembre 2023 | 23.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has again been recognised for its outstanding trading solutions, receiving the Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 award from FXScouts. This accolade complements the company's growing list of awards received this year, including 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023. These prestigious awards further establish FP Markets as a leading broker dedicated to providing clients with the best possible trading experience. The company's dedication to innovation is evident in its cutting-edge Trading Tools, which deliver a wide selection of features to assist traders and investors in navigating global financial markets more efficiently.

Founded in 2019, FxScouts.com is a well-known and respected organisation that helps traders discover top-rated Forex brokers. Boasting a global presence renowned for its rigorous and unbiased evaluation process, the company has independently tested and reviewed nearly 200 brokers and published wide-reaching Forex broker reviews.

Clients can access various Trading Tools with FP Markets, including  Trading Central and  Autochartist. Both are globally recognised powerhouses that deliver automated analytics. Additionally, traders can access a comprehensive  Trader Toolbox for  MT4 and  MT5, a Trading  Calculator designed with the trader in mind, and a suite of Trading  Platforms, including MT4, MT5 and  cTrader.

FP Markets Head of Content and Education, Aaron Hill, expressed his thoughts on the recent award, commenting: 'This award recognises and highlights that the trader and investor's needs come first at FP Markets, and the team are proud to have been acknowledged for their efforts. The ability to select from a wide range of trading tools to analyse and trade financial markets confidently and effectively is crucial for many traders and investors today. Gone are the days of sorting through charts to identify trading opportunities and manually calculating position size, margin and swap, for example. With FP Markets, you can employ easy-to-use Trading Tools to help streamline your trading process'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

About FP Markets:

Mobile App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 WebTrader cTrader Iress

FP Markets Awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit  https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292567/Best_Forex_Trading_Tools_Awards.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4438205/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-awarded-best-forex-trading-tools-2023-by-fxscouts-302005151.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN84868 en US Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza trading solutions contrattazione di borsa FP Markets trading
Vedi anche
News to go
E' Udine la città dove si vive meglio in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Soldi per aiuti sono finiti"
News to go
Vannacci, aperta un'inchiesta per il suo libro
News to go
Agenzia Entrate ai contribuenti: "Occhio a truffa false e-mail"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2023, i numeri
News to go
Brignone si concede il bis e vince anche il secondo gigante
News to go
Operazione antiterrorismo, due arresti per diffusione contenuti jihadisti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ponte 8 dicembre, 13 milioni di italiani in viaggio
Belen e la depressione: "Stavo morendo" - Video
Fedez da Mara Venier: "Ho pensato al suicidio, mi ha salvato la famiglia" - Video
News to go
Macron: "Israele rischia di scatenare 10 anni di guerra"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza