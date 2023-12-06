Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 01:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Israele, attacco a Gaza durerà fino a gennaio 2024: lo scenario

00:00 L'addio a Giulia Cecchettin, il papà: "Sia svolta contro la piaga dei femminicidi"

23:02 Lazio-Genoa 1-0, Sarri ai quarti di Coppa Italia

22:45 Paola Cortellesi e la violenza sulle donne: "Un film non cambia le cose, le storie sì"

22:11 Mauro Corona contro Ilary e Belen. E c'è il consiglio a Totti

21:58 Kim Jong-Un in lacrime: "Donne, fate più figli" - Video

21:27 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente oggi 5 dicembre 2023

21:18 "La Juve ruba da 50 anni", tifosi bianconeri contro il senatore Borghi

20:33 La vita straordinaria di Gianluca Vialli nella serie original di Sky 'L'uomo della domenica'

20:07 Bollette luce, ok a nuove norme: ecco chi resta nel mercato tutelato

19:36 Artem Uss, 6 arresti per l'evasione dell'imprenditore russo da Milano

19:11 Palco Off, a Catania one man show di Viscardi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FP Markets Awarded FX Broker Licence in Kenya by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA)

06 dicembre 2023 | 01.15
LETTURA: 3 minuti

FP Markets granted  second  African regulation to further expand its regulatory footprint in Africa.

SYDNEY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that further reinforces its position as a truly global online Forex and CFDs broker, FP Markets has announced that it has been granted a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya for its locally formed subsidiary FP Markets Limited.

 

 

The Kenya regulation adds to FP Markets' regulatory footprint in Africa having received a regulatory licence from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa on 10 May 2022 as it continues to strengthen its global regulatory presence across multiple continents.

Craig Allison, FP Markets CEO commented on the news adding 'We are thrilled to have been granted the licence by the CMA.  Kenya has emerged as an important new strategic location for us and is a country that  boasts a young and dynamic trading and investing community.  It stands out as a well-regulated financial services centre and a hub for large parts of Africa and the economy here is advanced, characterized by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and consistent growth. We're looking forward to operating in Kenya and working together with the local regulatory bodies and government to ensure the industry continues to develop in a sustainable manner."

The addition of the CMA license extends the group's regulatory presence which now includes  regulated companies authorised by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB).

As a globally leading brokerage that prides itself on providing unparalleled trading conditions, traders and investors can access over 10,000 tradeable markets through trading platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader and Iress. From popular currency pairs such as the EUR/USD and USD/JPY to small-cap stocks across global exchanges, in addition to Indices, Commodities, Bonds, ETFs and Digital Currencies, FP Markets looks forward to providing world-class trading services to clients  throughout Africa.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Rapid Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

Notes to EditorsAbout FP Markets:

Mobile App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 WebTrader cTrader Iress

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293849/FP_Market_Africa.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4441086/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-awarded-fx-broker-licence-in-kenya-by-the-capital-markets-authority-cma-302006823.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN86257 en US Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT regulatory footprint FP Markets Awarded FX African regulation FP Markets
Vedi anche
News to go
Ad Harvard si studierà Taylor Swift
News to go
Maltempo, scatta l'allerta meteo: ecco dove
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, la sorella Elena: "Sarai sempre il mio angelo"
News to go
Medici e infermieri in sciopero oggi, a rischio interventi e visite
News to go
Violenza contro le donne, le app in aiuto
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, previsioni meteo Italia
News to go
E' Udine la città dove si vive meglio in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Soldi per aiuti sono finiti"
News to go
Vannacci, aperta un'inchiesta per il suo libro
News to go
Agenzia Entrate ai contribuenti: "Occhio a truffa false e-mail"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2023, i numeri
News to go
Brignone si concede il bis e vince anche il secondo gigante


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza