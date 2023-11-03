Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:26 Coro lirico siciliano inaugura Duomo Centuripe

10:46 Maltempo Lombardia e Milano oggi, si alzano livelli di Seveso e Lambro

10:34 Maltempo Toscana, 57 anni fa alluvione Arno: era il 4 novembre 1966

10:26 Migranti, Austria choc: segue Gb su deportazione richiedenti asilo

10:13 Telefonata fake a Giorgia Meloni, da Kissinger a Elton John: ecco le altre vittime dei comici russi

09:32 Grande Fratello, processo a Mughini: le nomination, i concorrenti a rischio

09:09 Lucca Comics, Oscar del fumetto a "Topolino e l'incubo dell'Isola di Corallo"

09:05 Gaza, Israele elimina leader Hamas a capo controffensiva nella Striscia

08:52 Maltempo oggi da Toscana a Veneto, allarme tempesta Ciaran: perché fa paura

08:26 Maltempo Veneto, un disperso nel bellunese: è vigile fuoco non in servizio

08:13 Alluvione Prato, in tre ore 200 mm di pioggia. Sindaco in città: "Uno choc"

07:38 Terrorismo, blitz della Polizia e Digos Genova: un arresto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FP Markets Launches New Look Client Portal with an Array of Enhanced Features

03 novembre 2023 | 11.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets , a leading broker in online trading for Forex and CFDs, has announced the launch of its redesigned Client Portal. This transformative upgrade features a fresh, intuitive platform, enhanced functionality, as well as a selection of new and exciting features designed to help traders and investors operate and trade more efficiently.

The Client Portal's new design is a significant leap forward, offering an improved user experience and flexibility that provides traders and investors greater control. The newly developed Client Portal boasts the following features:

Kim Reilly, FP Markets Project Manager, enthused about the launch of the revamped Client Portal: 'I'm very excited to share our latest milestone – the launch of the upgraded client portal. We have created a new user experience for our clients that truly puts them first! The updates are not just a makeover – it's a transformation. We can't wait for our clients to enjoy the journey of seamless navigation through account management, to funding to trading tools'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

Mobile App MetaTrader 4MetaTrader 5WebTradercTraderIress

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit  https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265400/FP_Markets.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-launches-new-look-client-portal-with-an-array-of-enhanced-features-301977016.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN57568 en US Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza as well as FP Markets as upgrade features
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Nelle guerre c’è sempre la sconfitta del prezzo pagato"
News to go
Manovra 2024, le novità per casa e famiglia
News to go
Cosenza, sequestrati 11mila cosmetici pericolosi: 8 denunciati
News to go
Sgarbi, istruttoria Antitrust su caso consulenze
News to go
Giovani italiani appassionati di film e serie tv, ma due su tre li piratano
News to go
X (ex Twitter) non pagherà utenti che diffondono fake news su social
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza