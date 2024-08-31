Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 20:44
FP Markets Wins Double at FMPS 2024

31 agosto 2024 | 19.55
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SYDNEY, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, FP Markets, further cemented its position as one of the industry's global leaders, claiming two prestigious awards at the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (fmps:24). The company won 'Best Forex Spreads APAC' and 'Best Trading Experience APAC' at the closing event of the two-day summit which was held on Thursday 29 August, in Sydney, Australia. Although FP Markets has been credited with several global and regional Finance Magnates awards and mentions in the past, these are the first to be claimed regarding its service offering in the Asia Pacific region.

 

The fmps:24 awards have become some of the most sought after accolades given their reputation and role in shaping the future of the fintech industry. As the financial services sector continues to evolve in the Asia Pacific region, many new clients view such awards as a seal of approval when it comes to choosing a broker to partner with.

FP Markets has been providing exceptional trading experiences for nearly two decades, with the company constantly innovating to improve its asset offering and provide cost-effective trading solutions for retail investors. The company's competitive spreads and minimal costs make it especially popular with short-term scalpers and day traders, and is also reflected in the numerous past awards it has received for its superior trading conditions.

Thomas Roberts, General Manager of APAC, FP Markets, expressed his gratitude and commented: 'These two awards are a major milestone in our company's global journey, especially as we approach our 20th anniversary next year.  To win, and to do it on our home ground, the place where it all started, shows how far we've come these past two decades. Also, to be recognised for delivering what our mission as a company encapsulates - giving traders the best possible trading experience and superior trading conditions - demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our clients, existing and new, wherever they are located in the world'.

 

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

trading platformsMobile AppMetaTrader 4MetaTrader 5WebTradercTraderIressTradingView

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493938/FP_MARKETS.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-wins-double-at-fmps-2024-302235463.html

