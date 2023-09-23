Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 23 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 23:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:55 Lazio-Monza 1-1, Gagliardini risponde a Immobile

21:04 Ucraina, Russia: "Distrutto tank Leopard, morti soldati tedeschi"

20:40 Rocco Siffredi, Dj Aniceto: "Scandaloso che il figlio sia nel cast di Ballando con stelle"

19:16 Sassuolo-Juventus 4-2, disastro bianconero e primo k.o. per Allegri

18:46 Governo, Giorgia Meloni: "Vedo orizzonte di 5 anni, faremo grandi riforme"

18:36 Caso Grillo j, "Mi disse che fu violentata da tutti"

18:36 Russia, Lavrov: "Pronti a negoziati con Ucraina, Usa sono in guerra"

18:12 Migranti, Piantedosi: "5mila euro? Non riguarda Cpr"

17:50 Consiglio Stato salva orsa F36. Enpa: "Per cuccioli resti in libertà"

17:40 Caso Grillo jr, teste chiave in aula: "Silvia mi disse piangendo 'Mi hanno violentata tutti'"

17:38 Milan-Verona 1-0, gol di Leao e rossoneri ripartono

17:17 Livorno, due uomini morti annegati in mare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

France Announces €40 Million in New Funding to Education Cannot Wait at Global Citizen Festival

23 settembre 2023 | 22.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

France's Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships Ms. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou and ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif call on donors and the private sector to urgently provide a total of US$1.5 billion.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this weekend's Global Citizen Festival in New York, France's Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships, Ms. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, and Education Cannot Wait Executive Director Yasmine Sherif announced €40 million in new, additional funding from the Government of France.

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) has now mobilized US$870 million toward its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan to reach 20 million crisis-impacted children with the safety, hope and opportunity of a quality education.

"Championing global education and emancipation is an absolute priority for France. The message of the Paris Pact for People and the Planet is that we must all take our part to allow each country to alleviate poverty and tackle climate change," said France's Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou. "This includes states, which must support development policies with sufficient resources. For this reason, I am particularly pleased to announce, on behalf of France and President Macron, the allocation of €40 million to support ECW's actions for the 2023-2026 cycle."

"With this new bold and generous contribution, France shines as an example for others to follow," said ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif. "We call on government donors, philanthropic foundations, and the private sector to follow suit and join our collective efforts to mobilize a total of US$1.5 billion by 2026 to provide quality education to 20 million crisis-affected girls and boys so they can learn, grow and rebuild their societies."

Globally, around 224 million children are deprived of a quality education due to armed conflicts, forced displacement, climate-induced disasters and other protracted crises. They need urgent support to fulfil their right to a quality, inclusive education.

Together with strategic partners, ECW has already reached close to 9 million girls and boys in some of the harshest crises around the globe.

While donors are stepping up, the funding gap has actually widened in recent years. Humanitarian appeals for education in emergencies have nearly tripled from US$1.1 billion in 2019 to almost US$3 billion at the end of 2022.

Take action today with Global Citizen and with your personal donation to Education Cannot Wait.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/france-announces-40-million-in-new-funding-to-education-cannot-wait-at-global-citizen-festival-301936893.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN18177 en US Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA AltroAltro Politica_E_PA Million in New Funding ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif call New Funding call
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Papa: "Basta alimentare paure di invasione"
News to go
Napolitano, martedì funerali in piazza Montecitorio
News to go
Dl energia lunedì in Consiglio dei ministri
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, Consiglio d'Europa: in Italia troppe archiviazioni
News to go
Lavoro, Schlein: "Settimana a 4 giorni misura da sperimentare"
News to go
Oggi è la Giornata europea del biologico
News to go
Foggia, braccianti sfruttati nei campi: 4 arresti
News to go
Pnrr, Italia presenta richiesta ufficiale pagamento quarta rata
News to go
Inflazione, incontro governo-sindacati sul caro prezzi
News to go
Russia, massiccio aumento della spesa per la difesa
News to go
F1, Gp Giappone: Verstappen il più veloce nelle libere
News to go
Papa Francesco in Francia, a Marsiglia per 'Incontri Mediterranei'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza