Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 IN NOW! - September 11-15, 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 will be held from September 11-15, 2023, in Shanghai, China. The event, hosted by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., aims to showcase the creativity of "design + life" and promote a new wave of ideal living in the Chinese furniture industry. It will attract over 200,000 professional buyers from 160 countries and cover a vast exhibition area of 300,000 square meters.

The theme of the event, "IN NOW!," reflects the rise of the Z-generation as new consumers with diverse living propositions. The event will focus on the new market demand, featuring original design, high-end customization, green intelligence, future office, boutique outdoor, healthy sleep, innovative materials, artistic soft decoration, and creative lighting.

The Gold Idea Furniture Design Award (GIDA) will make a comeback at the event, aiming to be a world-class furniture design award in China. The 2023 edition of GIDA will be judged by leading industry experts from around the world.

Design plays a crucial role in the event, driving the industry and changing lives. The Design of Designers (DOD) hall will showcase multidimensional design innovations, while Design Q&A will provide design consultancy services. The event will also feature the Genie Award - Aesthetics Space Design Competition.

Innovation and change are at the core of the furniture industry's high-quality development. Special exhibitions such as "Office Kitchen" and the Office Future Development Summit Forum will explore the future of the office environment. The event will also feature the Golden Axe Award, recognizing innovation in materials within the home furnishing industry.

Digitalization and smart solutions are essential for the industry's future. Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 combine online and offline platforms to promote precise communication and better connections between supply and demand. The event provides digital services such as customer acquisition, e-commerce development, and digital marketing.

Join Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 to explore the latest trends in home furnishing, connect with industry professionals, and discover innovative design solutions.

For more information, visit the official website at https://bit.ly/45qWiVr and sign up at https://bit.ly/3rUniOn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-china-2023-and-maison-shanghai-2023-in-now--september-11-15-2023-301900848.html