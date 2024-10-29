Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 22:31
Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute Day 1 - October 29, 2024

29 ottobre 2024 | 21.28
The World's Visionary Leaders Address Humanity's Challenges

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening day of the 8th annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) kicked off at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, where global leaders, visionary innovators, and influential investors gathered to explore the theme "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow."

Under the leadership of CEO Richard Attias, FII Institute once again showcased its commitment to redefining the future of global investment and innovation, sparking dialogues around critical issues shaping the world. In attendance was Dr. Mustapha Madbouly, Prime Minister, Arab Republic of Egypt and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif.

"The Future Investment Initiative is about breaking traditional boundaries in thinking and expanding the possibilities of human achievement," said Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute. "On Day 1, we've seen global visionaries layout powerful ideas and strategies that will shape how we address today's most pressing challenges and open up new horizons for humanity."

Standout moments from Day 1 of FII8:

As FII8 progresses during the week, the Institute will convene deeper discussions on fostering collaboration, responsible investment, and bold new solutions that transcend conventional boundaries, all in pursuit of a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543653/Future_Investment_Initiative_Institute.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/future-investment-initiative-fii-institute-day-1---october-29-2024-302290677.html

