GA Telesis Signs Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire 23 Airbus A320ceo and A321ceo Aircraft from Spirit Airlines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GA Telesis"), a global leader in commercial aviation and aerospace solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive purchase agreement and secured the necessary corporate approvals to acquire 23 used Airbus A320ceo and A321ceo aircraft from Spirit Airlines, Inc. The aircraft, powered by V2527-A5 and V2533-A5 Select-One™ jet engines, were manufactured between 2014 and 2019, marking the company's largest-ever acquisition of non-leased aircraft of similar vintages.

This strategic acquisition significantly bolsters GA Telesis' fleet portfolio, enhancing its ability to meet increasing global demand for narrow-body aircraft. The company will market these aircraft to its extensive global customer base for continued commercial airline operations.

"We are thrilled to announce this significant acquisition, which adds a large number of highly sought-after Airbus A320ceo and A321ceo aircraft to our portfolio," said Marc Cho, President of GA Telesis LIFT Group. "The A320ceo family of aircraft is renowned for its efficiency, performance, and reliability, making it an attractive option for airlines across the world. We are confident these aircraft will provide significant value to our customers as they continue their operations."

Recently, the company announced the acquisition of several on-lease aircraft from Avolon and in addition to the Spirit transaction has over 20 aircraft in its acquisition pipeline to close over the next few months.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing , engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

