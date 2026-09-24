GAC Introduces AION UT in Denmark and Norway Alongside Austrian Test Drives

AMSTERDAM and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC has introduced its brand and the AION UT in Denmark and Norway, alongside a separate public test-drive event in Austria featuring the AION UT and AION V. The two events combined market introductions with opportunities for European media and customers to experience the vehicles.

The joint launch event took place in Copenhagen on September 17, bringing together journalists from Denmark and Norway for a brand and product introduction and a short test drive. Electric Way, Sulland Group's import company, is responsible for GAC's import and distribution in both countries, with local pricing and dealer network information communicated through separate market announcements.

In Austria, a two-day event took place on September 18 and 19 at Atelier 7121 and NILS am See. The AION UT and AION V were available for vehicle viewing and test drives. Public registration complemented a program aimed at media, fleet customers, prospective retailers and consumers, giving the event a broader audience beyond the automotive press.

The AION UT brings a compact electric hatchback to GAC's European lineup. Designed by GAC's Milan team, it measures 4,270 mm in length, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase and a 440-liter luggage compartment. Luggage capacity expands to 1,600 liters with the rear seats folded down. Its European specification offers up to 430 km of WLTP range, while suspension tuning is tailored to European driving conditions. Equipment includes a heat pump and a 14.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The AION UT also received a five-star rating in Euro NCAP's 2026 assessment. Its driver-assistance technologies include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance.

The introductions in Denmark and Norway and the Austrian test-drive event form part of GAC's wider European development. Its regional operations span design in Milan, vehicle assembly in Austria, coordination from Amsterdam and parts logistics in Rotterdam. By combining these capabilities with local distribution and service partners, GAC is building the operational support needed to bring its vehicles to European customers.

For more information about GAC, visit https://www.gacgroup.com/en-eu.

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