Galileo C1-W Robot Dog Deployed in Polish Warehouses, Setting Overseas Benchmark for Domestic Embodied Intelligence

POZNAN, Poland, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo Robotics in partnership with a local Polish enterprise, has officially launched a customized warehouse inspection and security patrol solution powered by its C1-W quadruped robot in a large logistics park in Poznan, Poland, marking a replicable overseas benchmark for Chinese embodied intelligence technology.

As a core European logistics hub, Poznan gathers a large number of large-scale warehouse parks. Traditional manual night patrols suffer from high local labor costs, night-shift staffing shortages, low inspection frequency, widespread blind areas and untraceable operation records. The C1-W robotic solution effectively solves these long-standing industry pain points with automated, full-coverage and traceable on-site operations.

As a small industrial-grade quadruped robot, the C1-W features IP65 industrial protection and stable operation in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 55°C. It supports 30° slope climbing, all-terrain traversing and autonomous navigation. Powered by Galileo's self-developed embodied AI brain, the robot independently patrols high shelf aisles and loading platforms. Its multi-modal perception system captures optical, thermal and acoustic data, enabling real-time environment perception, risk identification and intelligent judgment.

All on-site data is transmitted in real time to a unified platform, forming standardized, retrievable and analyzable data assets to empower AI model iteration and warehouse operational optimization. With open standard interfaces, the solution supports multi-level localized customization to fully comply with European warehouse management norms.

Since deployment, the site's inspection frequency has been upgraded from two manual shifts daily to robotic patrols every three hours, with anomaly response accelerated from hours to minutes. Covering over 2,000 square meters of storage areas and 2,250 meters of shelves, the solution has achieved stable operation for more than 400 hours.

Validated in real European scenarios, the mature solution will be replicated across more European warehouses with local partners. Galileo Robotics will continue delivering reliable robotic solutions for global on-site operational demands.

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Official Website: https://www.galileotime.com/enMedia Contact: Marketing DepartmentEmail: pr@galileotime.com

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