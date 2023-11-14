Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:05
GameChange Solar Signs MOU with Bison Energy to Bring Five Solar Projects to the Australian Market

14 novembre 2023 | 18.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Company to supply its Genius Tracker™ to 125 MW of development projects in New South Wales and Victoria

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26th GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed tilt racking technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bison Energy at the All Energy Australia Exhibition & Conference held in Melbourne. The MOU signals a partnership between the two companies to work collaboratively to bring five solar projects totalling over 125 MW to the Australian market. Under this agreement, GameChange Solar will supply its Genius Tracker™ to Bison Energy's development projects located in New South Wales and Victoria.

"We are proud to partner with Bison Energy on this agreement," said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar. "This announcement is the culmination of two companies who share an aligned strategic vision to repower the planet through the production of renewable generation solar farms. We hope this will lay the foundation of a global alliance with Bison Energy."

Bison Energy is a private global developer, investor, EPC, and asset owner for environmentally friendly renewable energy projects and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with offices in Europe, Southeast Asia, America, and Australia/New Zealand. Bison Energy Australia has been developing in Australia since 2017 with the 350 MW Walla Walla solar farm being its biggest accolade. They have since developed a vast pipeline of various-sized solar farms, and hybrid solar farms which include energy storage as well as stand-alone energy storage projects.

Bison Energy's Australia and New Zealand Country Director Brendan Murphy said, "We are thrilled to partner with GameChange Solar. Mark Legge and his very experienced technical team have been instrumental in supporting Bison to date through one of our current Victorian projects which is under construction. The racking industry is a tough one, but GameChange Solar has managed to find a niche in the market with its efficient pre-assembling and speed clamping designs which the Bison Energy engineering team is very impressed with. In commercial terms, these types of designs save us on install costs, which in the current environment means everything."

"We're looking forward to seeing the final GameChange product completed and commissioned so we can continue to deliver our promise of supporting communities through clean power generation, and job creation and contribute to a cleaner environment for the future, which must be underpinned by our core value of being Powered by Nature," added Murphy.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 29 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.  Additionally, GameChange Solar through its GeniusBOS subsidiary is growing a portfolio of products for the broader renewable energy system.  For more information, please visit GameChange Solar.

Contact:Lisa AndrewsDirector, MarketingGameChange Solarlisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276436/Bison_Energy_and_GameChange_Solar.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-solar-signs-mou-with-bison-energy-to-bring-five-solar-projects-to-the-australian-market-301987912.html

