Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GEEKBAR recognised as Industry Game Changer by winning distinguished Hall of Fame Award at MENA Vape Awards 2023

28 giugno 2023 | 21.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

This award recognises a product, e-liquid or vaping innovation which is regarded as a game-changer for the industry and this is the first time it  has been won by a disposable e-cigarette brand.

DUBAI, UAE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKBAR makes history, by being the first e-cigarette brand, to be named this year's industry game changer, by winning the distinguished 'Hall of Fame Award', at the Vapouround MENA Awards 2023, held in Dubai.

Established in 2015, GEEKBAR is an disposable vape brand, known for its high-quality disposable vape devices. GEEKBAR is committed to quality, from sourcing and manufacturing to marketing and distribution.

Potti Lan, the Chief Marketing Officer for GEEKBAR parent company GEEKVAPE, said: "As a company, we have a duty and opportunity to shape a better future for our consumers, employees, and stakeholders. GEEK BAR is enjoyed all over the world and we have worked hard to build a reputation that cares about our consumers, is reliable and cutting-edge. Compliance is of huge importance to us, as well as using state-of-the-art technology. We test our products to ensure that they are of the highest quality and that they meet all the safety and regulatory standards in the countries where they are sold.

"This is why we are so proud to have won this prestigious award in particular, at the Vapouround's MENA Vape Awards 2023, in Dubai. This is the first time the Hall of Fame Award has been won by a disposable vape brand and being a 'game-changer' for the right reasons is exactly what we are striving to be known for. This is accentuated by the launch of our most innovative and technically advanced Vaping Processing Unit (VPU) yet, the brand-new MELOSO range, which is both visually striking while elevating flavour and taste to new levels."

GEEKBAR's new MELOSO line-up uses a stunning design, with a shiny metallic base aimed to appeal only to discerning adult vapers while, on the inside, the ground-breaking VPU (similar to the CPU in computers) delivers the smoothest-ever taste with intense flavours and a fruity aroma to give an unparalleled vaping experience.

For more information on the GEEKBAR product line visit: http://www.geekbar.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143528/Geekbar_won_the_Hall_of_Fame_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekbar-recognised-as-industry-game-changer-by-winning-distinguished-hall-of-fame-award-at-mena-vape-awards-2023-301866255.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN45637 en US Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro GEEKBAR recognised as Industry game Changer as is regarded as at MENA Vape Awards 2023
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza