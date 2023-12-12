Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:12 Da antibiotici a insulina, oltre 200 farmaci essenziali nella lista Ue anti-carenze

18:56 Imu 2023, scadenza saldo in arrivo: chi è esente

18:53 Pogba, processo davanti a Tribunale nazionale antidoping il 18 gennaio

18:48 Roma 5G, annuncio di Gualtieri: "Lavori al via a inizio 2024, portiamo la città nel futuro"

18:39 Manovra 2024, si allungano i tempi: verso disco verde tra il 29 e il 30 dicembre

18:07 Morto di Covid Mario Valdemarin, l'attore aveva 97 anni

17:50 Addio a Mario Valdemarin, grande attore di teatro, cinema e tv

17:46 Striscia La Notizia, Brumotti aggredito a Napoli: "Ho rischiato il linciaggio"

17:38 Radio 1, scoppia il caso Ping Pong. Il dem Furfaro: "Mie dichiarazioni manipolate"

17:31 Lavoro, Cgil: "Occupazione cresce con contratti precari ma tasso è il più basso in Ue"

17:05 Incendio ospedale Tivoli, eseguite autopsie. Questura: "Al momento no indagati"

17:02 Sanremo Giovani, Fellow: "Sarò l'Alieno che vi spiega come affrontare la realtà"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GEEKOM Achieves Remarkable Sales Surge in Third Quarter of 2023

12 dicembre 2023 | 18.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, the distinguished premium Mini PC brand, proudly announces substantial growth in the computer and Mini PC category following a year of sustained expansion in the broader market. The company's strategic focus on brand investment, sales growth, and executive team expansion has yielded remarkable results, earning global recognition for product performance, quality, and after-sales service. Notably, GEEKOM reported an outstanding 208% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2023, accompanied by the establishment of new divisions and the recruitment of several talented professionals.

Reflecting on this success, Alan Chen, the CEO of GEEKOM, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "The past few months have witnessed exhilarating growth in the Mini PC segment. Beyond our thriving business, we've been reshaping and implementing our brand strategy. Our recent ventures in the technology space have unveiled distinctive aspects that set us apart in the Mini PC category. Consumers have expressed a clear preference for high-tech experiences, and our increased investment in the Mini PC category reflects our commitment to delivering a version that aligns with contemporary consumers' expectations of 'high tech.'"

As GEEKOM continues its expansion of the high-end Mini PC lineup, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to performance, reliability, and environmental consciousness. The upcoming year will witness the launch of the IT14/IT14 Pro in the IT (Intel®-based) lineup, the A7/A7 Max, and the AX7/AX7 Max in the A (AMD-based) lineup. Plans are also underway to introduce a new lineup featuring dual LAN ports and support for USB-C for internal power, including the GT14 Pro/GT14 Max and XT14 Pro/XT14.

GEEKOM's third-quarter research report revealed a notable 10.8% year-on-year increase in female users, prompting the decision to launch the AMD processor-based Mini PC-GEEKOM A7 in the first quarter of 2024. This new addition will inherit the high performance and reliability associated with GEEKOM's existing products while boasting a more neutral, stylish, and minimalist design. Alan further stated, "In terms of body size, the A7 will be the thinnest Mini PC on the market, with stability and performance guaranteed."

With a diverse portfolio of more than 10 Mini PC products, GEEKOMPC has earned widespread recognition in the industry for its exceptional niche Mini PC offerings, standing alongside some of the world's most coveted computer brands. For more information, please visit GEEKOMPC.COM or follow GEEKOM on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekom-achieves-remarkable-sales-surge-in-third-quarter-of-2023-302012063.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN90066 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT ICT brand griffe Mini PC Third quarter
Vedi anche
News to go
Champions League, Inter e Napoli in campo per vincere
News to go
A Mahsa Amini Premio Sakharov postumo
News to go
Augusto Barbera nuovo presidente della Corte costituzionale
News to go
Bonus mamme in arrivo a gennaio: cos'è e a chi spetta
News to go
Ucraina, oggi Zelensky da Biden: obiettivo convincere il Congresso a sbloccare gli aiuti
News to go
Cop 28, oggi nuovo round ma intesa su uscita da combustibili fossili è lontana
News to go
Violenza su donne, nel 2023 in calo stalking e violenze sessuali
News to go
Papa: "Cagnolini al posto dei figli, a me preoccupa"
News to go
Clima, Legambiente: "Ghiacciai sotto scacco per eventi meteo estremi"
News to go
Casa di proprietà, il mattone resta 'bene rifugio' per gli italiani
News to go
Hollywood, la celebre scritta si rifà il look
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Onu: "A Gaza è l'inferno in terra"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza