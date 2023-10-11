Cerca nel sito
 
GEEKOM Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

11 ottobre 2023 | 19.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, GEEKOM, a pioneering band in the Mini PC industry, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary and looks ahead to a shared future of technological brilliance.

Founded in 2003 in Taiwan, GEEKOM embarked on a journey fueled by a passion for technology and a commitment to research and development. Over the past 20 years, it has cultivated invaluable expertise and amassed a wealth of core technologies. In 2010, GEEKOM shifted its focus to Mini PCs, igniting a 13-year journey of continuous technological advancement. Today, GEEKOM stands as a global leader, with over 3 million users and products sold in over 130 countries.

GEEKOM's commitment to innovation is exemplified by its mastery of over 300 core patented technologies, earning it a resounding 100% praise rate from over 1,000 top-tier international media outlets. Additionally, 2,000 Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) have enthusiastically endorsed GEEKOM products, garnering over 1 billion views.

At the heart of GEEKOM's philosophy is "We Love, We Pursue." This ethos signifies an unwavering love for the limitless potential of technology, a passion for the excitement of innovation, and a deep-seated appreciation for its customers. Customer trust drives GEEKOM's relentless pursuit of excellence, while customer needs fuel its ongoing innovations. GEEKOM refuses to rest on its laurels, always striving to deliver warmth and dedication in every customer interaction.

GEEKOM's journey is marked by groundbreaking innovations:2003: Founded in Taiwan, the computer kingdom.2005: Introduced the first laptop powered by Intel CPU, selling over 200,000 units annually.2008: Achieved mass production of the first tablet PC based on the QUALCOMM8227, with annual sales exceeding 150,000 units.2010: Launched the Mini IT3, marking a dedicated focus on Mini PCs.2021: Globally unveiled the Mini IT11 with a complete brand renewal and ambitious international expansion.2023: Launched the world's first Mini PC with a 13th generation i9 processor, featuring a mini motherboard - the Mini IT13.

To express profound gratitude to its loyal customers, and trusted partners for their unwavering support over the years, GEEKOM will run a special thank-you campaign on its official website from October 1 to November 5, 2023.

GEEKOM has reached a significant 20-year milestone through collaborative efforts with customers and partners. Looking ahead, GEEKOM remains committed to collaborating with all to create a shared, brighter future.

Stay Tuned with GEEKOM:

Web: www.geekompc.comYouTube: GEEKOM PCFacebook: GEEKOM

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241159/GEEKOM.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekom-celebrates-its-20th-anniversary-301950673.html

