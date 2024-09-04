General Silicones Announces Plans to Expand in Europe

Major factors include the region's commitment to reducing plastics and an expanding EV industry

HSINCHU, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Silicones, the Taiwan-based silicone components expert behind Compo-SiL® , is announcing plans to expand its business in Europe and bring its industry-leading silicone solutions to a broader customer base. With up to 65% of the company's business in the automotive and medical industries, it will focus on bringing its significant know-how and expertise to European customers in these vertical markets.

"In addition to Europe's strong commitment to reducing plastic prevalence, the growth of the European EV market is driving significant demand for silicone car components, such as human-machine interface (HMI) keypads and interior trim," commented Michael Lin, President and CEO of General Silicones. "As a key part of the supply chains of several European companies, we are hoping to take our presence here to the next level and help companies in the region to shift away from plastic."

General Silicones specializes in silicone polymer, which is made from sand — the most abundant material on Earth's surface — and is widely known for several advantages. Specifically, it is highly durable and resistant to heat; versatile; safe for external use and biocompatible; and more environmentally sustainable than plastics. The European Environment Agency reports that about 74% of plastics are currently used for non-packaging purposes, including in construction, furniture, textiles and consumer electronics. As the region seeks to reduce its plastic, silicone manufacturers like General Silicones offer a more sustainable, safer alternative.

Consultative approach aimed at reducing total production costs

A key strength that sets General Silicones apart is the soft power and expertise of its specialists and R&D team, who take ownership of customer products as consultants. They often reverse engineer designs, then identify where silicone can be most beneficial, in order to optimize designs and reduce total production costs. The team also focuses on developing long-term partnerships with customers, ensuring continuous success.

One-stop shop with exacting standards

Drawing on over 50 years of expertise, General Silicones is a comprehensive silicone solution provider that upholds exacting standards of quality and sustainability. Its business practices are certified by ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, IATF 16949:2016 for automotive customers, and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems.

These high standards span from the initial design phase to quality management, and the company's materials expertise is significant enough to handle various parts of the silicone supply chain. One subsidiary handles the distribution of silicone for raw materials suppliers, and General Silicones also has its own Compo-SiL® brand, a proprietary, patented silicone material. By integrating efforts, the company's customers receive the best possible products and services in a one-stop shop.

Full customization capabilities

From automotive silicone components to medical-grade silicone solutions for healthcare, General Silicones has more than 20,000 product series, underscoring its extensive capabilities for design and production. In addition, all materials are purpose-built and tailored to a customer's needs by adjusting each silicone product's specifications, including click force, FDA compliance, biocompatibility, hardness, and flame retardance.

About General Silicones

Founded in 1970, General Silicones Co., Ltd. has over half a century of silicone manufacturing expertise and caters to a broad range of applications with comprehensive capabilities. As a one-stop shop, the company distinguishes itself by consulting with clients on product designs and advising on optimizations using silicone, aiming to maximize sustainability and minimize production costs. To serve its global customer base, General Silicones has service sites across Asia, including in China and Vietnam.

