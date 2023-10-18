Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 22:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:26 Festa del cinema Roma 2023 al via, Paola Cortellesi regina del red carpet - Video

22:04 Israele-Gaza, bombardata scuola a Khan Younis: "Almeno 4 morti"

21:55 X Factor 2023, Fedez: "Ok dei medici per tornare in tv nei live"

21:01 Scafati, muore a 59 anni fuori dal pronto soccorso: era chiuso per lavori

20:46 Festa cinema Roma 2023, Paola Cortellesi: "Il mio film per le donne italiane" - Video

20:25 Amazon, arrivano le consegne con i droni in Italia: "Entro il 2024"

19:38 Manovra 2024, a cosa servono i Btp fuori dal calcolo Isee

19:37 Cecina, sindaco Lippi: "Mi sono disintossicato, torno al lavoro"

19:28 Guerra Israele, Meloni: "Necessaria sospensione Schengen, mia responsabilità"

19:01 Bper: partito crowdfunding, tre progetti di riqualificazione spazi per giovani generazioni

18:57 Maltempo in Toscana, è allerta arancione. Bomba d'acqua a Follonica

18:48 Malattie rare, Chiroli (Argenx): "Con ricerca cure mirate e migliore qualità di vita"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GeniusBOS Receives Orders For Medium Voltage Transformers

18 ottobre 2023 | 20.10
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeniusBOS today announced that the company has received orders for medium voltage transformers for delivery in the United States. The company is focused on further developing this important product category.

Andrew Worden, CEO of GeniusBOS, stated: "Our customers expressed that transformers are too expensive, lead times are too long, and service levels are poor. We have responded by bringing to market the 1 to 10 kVA medium voltage transformer offering. It is gratifying to see that customers are already awarding orders to us."

About GeniusBOS

GeniusBOS is the ultimate powerhouse in providing groundbreaking balance of systems (BOS) and MV transformer solutions. Our relentless pursuit of innovation has led us to develop state-of-the-art products that are meticulously crafted with customers for customers.

Every GeniusBOS creation undergoes an uncompromising journey of research, development, and rigorous testing. Our cutting-edge facilities and advanced manufacturing techniques empower us to unleash BOS and transformer solutions that spearhead technological progress.

GeniusBOS is a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of GameChange Solar Corp.

For more information on GeniusBOS, visit www.geniusbos.com

Contact:GeniusBOSinfo@geniusbos.com+1 (603) 630-5489

Our mailing address is:230 East AvenueSuite 100Norwalk, CT 06855

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250226/GeniusBOS_Receives_Orders.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geniusbos-receives-orders-for-medium-voltage-transformers-301961037.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN41310 en US Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza company GeniusBOS Receives Orders For Medium compagnia delivery in the United States
Vedi anche
News to go
Cavalieri del Lavoro, consegnate le onorificenze al Quirinale
News to go
Xi riceve Putin a Pechino: "E' un vecchio amico"
News to go
Salario minimo, Conte: "Delitto perfetto contro misura di civiltà"
News to go
Biden: "Da Hamas atrocità superiori a quelle dell'Isis"
News to go
Roma, maxi frode fiscale: in 3 ai domiciliari
News to go
Divorzio e separazione con unico atto, via libera da Cassazione
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Terrorismo, Piantedosi: "In Italia 28mila obiettivi sensibili, a ora no rischi concreti"
News to go
Siae: "Economia degli spettacoli vale 3 miliardi e cresce del 187%"
News to go
Colosseo, da oggi il biglietto è nominativo
News to go
Infarto, 60mila ogni anno in Italia
News to go
Israele-Gaza, le ultime notizie di oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza