Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 24 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 04:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

01:36 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, vincono Wanda Nara e Pasquale La Rocca

00:06 Terrorismo, allarme Germania: "Da cellula islamista possibili attentati a Natale e Capodanno"

00:01 Sparatoria in un centro commerciale in Florida, diversi feriti

23:02 Roma-Napoli 2-0, gol di Pellegrini e Lukaku: espulsi Politano e Osimhen

22:43 Ballando con le stelle, Rocco Siffredi in lacrime

22:26 Caso Ferragni, esperta Iulm: "Video scuse passo falso, ma recupererà"

21:43 Israele-Hamas, Netanyahu a Biden: "Avanti con la guerra"

21:26 Superenalotto, estrazione del 23 dicembre: i numeri vincenti

20:15 Inter-Lecce 2-0, nerazzurri restano a +4 sulla Juventus

19:33 Banksy, un arresto per il furto a Londra dell'opera sul cartello stradale

18:45 Alitalia, richieste per uscite volontarie: c'è tempo fino al 28 dicembre

18:42 Assange, tre ipotesi per una possibile soluzione futura: l'analisi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GenSci Launches Global Innovation Hub in Shanghai

24 dicembre 2023 | 04.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Establishment of the Facility Demonstrates the Company's Commitment to Delivering Differentiated Solutions to Gynecology and Pediatrics Challenges

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical ("GenSci"), a subsidiary of Changchun High-Tech Industries (Group), hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new global headquarters and research & development (R&D) center at Shanghai Zhangjiang International Medical Park on December 15th. This facility is on track to be fully operational by 2027, with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 R&D professionals.

Since its founding in 1997, GenSci has introduced several groundbreaking therapies, including the GenSci Recombinant Human Growth Hormone, GenSci Heng Recombinant Human Follicle-Stimulating Hormone and Jinfuning Recombinant Human Granulocyte-Stimulating Factor Gel.

Understanding the crucial role of women and children's health in the nation's overall well-being,with an ongoing focus on growth disorders in children, GenSci has expanded its attention to the broader spectrum of children's health. This includes addressing concerns such as abnormal sexual development, obesity, respiratory and digestive health, allergies and autoimmune disorders, neurological and speech development, as well as concerns related to body image.

GenSci, through a combination of proprietary R&D and collaborative efforts with partners, has developed a suite of sophisticated R&D technology platforms that drive forward-thinking product development. The platforms focus on the protein drug sustained-release technology, mucosal delivery systems for nucleic acid medications, antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, and innovations in ultrasound and hydrogel technologies.

GenSci has ramped up its R&D investments to address the unmet health needs of women and children. The company has already developed the capability to innovate across various product categories, including biopharmaceuticals, chemical drugs, live bacterial preparations (LBPs) and medical devices.

"GenSci has built a globally innovative and competitive R&D product pipeline," Dr. Jin Lei, Chief Scientist and General Manager of GenSci declared. "By 2025, the firm will boast an extensive portfolio, with the expectation of launching more than four top-tier innovative drugs and five novel medical devices annually in the years to come."

The establishment of the R&D center sets the stage for GenSci to further advance the convergence of industry, academia, research and the medical community. Leveraging state-of-the-art R&D capabilities and the application of artificial intelligence technologies, GenSci is well-positioned to provide premium health solutions for women and children. The initiative aligns with GenSci's commitment to harnessing science and technology to protect and enhance the health of these vulnerable groups.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307246/3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gensci-launches-global-innovation-hub-in-shanghai-302022118.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00453 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza establishment of the Facility Demonstrates Delivering Differentiated Solutions to Gynecology establishment classe dirigente
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid e influenza, i dati dell'ultima settimana
News to go
Istat, a dicembre sale clima fiducia consumatori e imprese
News to go
Natale, oltre 5 milioni di italiani al ristorante
News to go
Cinema, 'Io Capitano' di Matteo Garrone nella short list per l'Oscar
News to go
Esodo di Natale, le previsioni sul traffico
News to go
"Spesa per cenone di Natale a 2,9 miliardi. Pesa inflazione"
Maltempo Torino, Coldiretti: "Quasi un milione di euro danni per forte vento"
News to go
Natale, Nas sequestrano 39 tonnellate dolci tipici
News to go
Risoluzione Onu su Gaza, voto rinviato ancora
News to go
Ratifica Mes, rammarico presidente Eurogruppo su voto Italia
News to go
Caccia al lupo potrebbe tornare in Europa, ecco perché
News to go
Dolore cronico per 10 milioni di italiani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza