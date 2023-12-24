GenSci Launches Global Innovation Hub in Shanghai

The Establishment of the Facility Demonstrates the Company's Commitment to Delivering Differentiated Solutions to Gynecology and Pediatrics Challenges

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical ("GenSci"), a subsidiary of Changchun High-Tech Industries (Group), hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new global headquarters and research & development (R&D) center at Shanghai Zhangjiang International Medical Park on December 15th. This facility is on track to be fully operational by 2027, with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 R&D professionals.

Since its founding in 1997, GenSci has introduced several groundbreaking therapies, including the GenSci Recombinant Human Growth Hormone, GenSci Heng Recombinant Human Follicle-Stimulating Hormone and Jinfuning Recombinant Human Granulocyte-Stimulating Factor Gel.

Understanding the crucial role of women and children's health in the nation's overall well-being,with an ongoing focus on growth disorders in children, GenSci has expanded its attention to the broader spectrum of children's health. This includes addressing concerns such as abnormal sexual development, obesity, respiratory and digestive health, allergies and autoimmune disorders, neurological and speech development, as well as concerns related to body image.

GenSci, through a combination of proprietary R&D and collaborative efforts with partners, has developed a suite of sophisticated R&D technology platforms that drive forward-thinking product development. The platforms focus on the protein drug sustained-release technology, mucosal delivery systems for nucleic acid medications, antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, and innovations in ultrasound and hydrogel technologies.

GenSci has ramped up its R&D investments to address the unmet health needs of women and children. The company has already developed the capability to innovate across various product categories, including biopharmaceuticals, chemical drugs, live bacterial preparations (LBPs) and medical devices.

"GenSci has built a globally innovative and competitive R&D product pipeline," Dr. Jin Lei, Chief Scientist and General Manager of GenSci declared. "By 2025, the firm will boast an extensive portfolio, with the expectation of launching more than four top-tier innovative drugs and five novel medical devices annually in the years to come."

The establishment of the R&D center sets the stage for GenSci to further advance the convergence of industry, academia, research and the medical community. Leveraging state-of-the-art R&D capabilities and the application of artificial intelligence technologies, GenSci is well-positioned to provide premium health solutions for women and children. The initiative aligns with GenSci's commitment to harnessing science and technology to protect and enhance the health of these vulnerable groups.

