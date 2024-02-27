Geotab Brings Conversational AI to Connected Transportation Solutions at Mobile World Congress

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a leading connected vehicle technology provider, will demonstrate its industry-first generative AI assistant for connected transportation, Geotab Ace, at Mobile World Congress. Geotab Ace is fueled by data-led AI processing capabilities analyzing more than 75 billion data points daily across global telecoms networks. Deeply integrated into MyGeotab, Geotab Ace instantly generates insights, while democratising and streamlining access to information to unlock new value from fleet data.

Geotab Ace was launched earlier this month at Geotab Connect, with the first public demonstrations of the AI copilot being debuted at Mobile World Congress. Geotab Ace has access to an expansive array of insights, including predictive safety analytics, predictive maintenance, trip data, zone activity, electric vehicle statistics, exception events, GPS tracking, and more. This allows it to provide nuanced answers to a broad range of complex questions while remembering past interactions to improve future responses. Geotab Ace is built on privacy-by-design principles and keeps all customer telematics data within Geotab's environment, never shared with any Large Language Model (LLM).

Enhancements to the user experience include tailored insights through intuitive dialogue with natural language processing - allowing organizations with fleets to extend on-demand insights in areas including safety, operations, maintenance, efficiency, and sustainability to assess the performance of their vehicles, assets, drivers, and more in simple, easy-to-understand terms.

Fleets can now significantly reduce the time taken to gain insights and access customized data reflections that are tailored to their specific needs, enhancing their capacity and expediency for making data-driven decisions.

"By bringing the intuitive simplicity of conversational AI directly into the Geotab platform, we are transforming the way fleets interact with their data, crafting a future where insights are immediate, intelligent, and instrumental to success," said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, Geotab EMEA. "It embodies our mission to simplify data analysis and unlock a world of trustworthy, insightful and actionable fleet intelligence."

Geotab's position as an industry trailblazer is reinforced by its 4 million globally connected vehicles, 50,000 customers across 160 countries, and an extensive telecoms carrier and partner network. This depth of expertise and global scale enables the company to develop unprecedented AI models, unlocking unmatched value and efficiency for fleets around the world.

Geotab Ace will be available to be experienced hands-on in the Ontario (Canada) Pavilion in Hall 7, 7G61, Kiosk 11 at Mobile World Congress from February 26 - 29, 2024.

To learn more about Geotab Ace, visit https://www.geotab.com/uk/ace/..

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry-leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Geotab Blog.

