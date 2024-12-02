Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 02:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Global Focus INC-5 Conference: Niutech Demonstrates 10,000-ton Continuous Plastic Pyrolysis Technology and Complete Equipment

02 dicembre 2024 | 02.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JINAN, China, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 25th to December 1st, 2024, the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5) has been held in the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center in South Korea. The conference has negotiated and finalized a legally binding international instrument to address the growing global and marine plastic pollution issues. Niutech from China is also contributing to the solution of the global waste plastics problem. Niutech's self-developed "Industrial Continuous Waste Plastic Pyrolysis Production Line" has already completed 10,000-ton scale industrial projects in Denmark, Thailand, South Korea, and China.

Niutech's Waste Plastic Pyrolysis Project in Denmark

Customers utilize Niutech's technology and complete sets of equipment to collect the mixed waste plastics provided by the self-built domestic waste treatment station and the surrounding plastics recycling organizations. After treatment, high-quality renewable resource products are obtained, which can be used as chemical raw materials for producing new plastics through further processing. The project has been invested and highly recognized by the European chemical giant BASF, signifying that Niutech's technology has reached the international leading level and has been a global demonstration level case in the field of chemical recycling of waste plastics.

Niutech's Waste Plastic Project in Henan, China

The project is the first industrial project in China to use continuous pyrolysis technology and equipment to treat plastic medical waste. The raw materials consist of medical plastic waste, including infusion tubes, infusion bags, cotton balls, and other HW01 medical waste. Through Niutech's continuous pyrolysis technology and complete sets of equipment, the high molecular polymers in medical waste are transformed into high added-value and widely used renewable resource products which can replace some petroleum resources and realize the recycling of resources, with good environmental benefits, social benefits and economic benefits.

Niutech's Waste Plastic Pyrolysis and Oil Deep Processing Project in Thailand

Customers utilize Niutech's technology and complete sets of equipment to collect waste plastic from surrounding cities. After processing, high-quality renewable resource products are obtained. Then, through further oil-deep processing, gasoline, and diesel fractions are acquired, which can be directly used as fuel for the enterprise's vehicles after blending. The successful commercial operation of the project proves that Niutech's comprehensive waste plastic solution ("resource utilization + high value-added") is accurate and effective in addressing customers' needs.

More information:Niutech Website: www.niutechenergy.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570251/image_5031716_34325437.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-focus-inc-5-conference-niutech-demonstrates-10-000-ton-continuous-plastic-pyrolysis-technology-and-complete-equipment-302319283.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN68867 en US Ambiente Ambiente Chimica_E_Farmacia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Niutech's self developed Cina scale industrial projects industrial Continuous Waste Plastic Pyrolysis Production Line
Vedi anche
News to go
Natale, prezzi alle stelle per il torrone: Panettone e Pandoro + 4%
News to go
Cresce povertà sanitaria, nel 2024 oltre 463mila italiani hanno chiesto aiuto
News to go
Coldiretti: "Invasione di fiori stranieri in Italia, +47% in un anno"
News to go
Affitti brevi, quando scatta l'obbligo per il Codice identificativo
Conte: "La guerra? Io avrei telefonato a Putin" - Video
Morte Rami, Lega al Corvetto copre scritte contro polizia - Video
News to go
Black friday in arrivo, i consigli
News to go
Sciopero 29 novembre, Salvini precetta. Sindacati: "Impugniamo"
News to go
Pirateria online, smantellata la più vasta rete di streaming illegale in Europa
Unicredit-Banco Bpm, Tosi (Fi) promuove l’Ops e avverte il governo
News to go
Mattarella ad Alessandria per il trentennale dell'alluvione
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, quasi un responsabile su tre è partner o ex


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza