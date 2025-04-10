circle x black
Giovedì 10 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 17:34
Comunicato stampa

Global Pharma Organization Implements Advanced Signals as Part of LifeSphere Safety Platform

10 aprile 2025 | 17.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an innovative technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced that another top-tier pharmaceutical company has chosen LifeSphere Advanced Signals, a cutting-edge pharmacovigilance solution that leverages automation and AI-driven insights to streamline signal detection and management.

This implementation marks a significant milestone -the customer represents ArisGlobal's largest and highest-volume deployment of LifeSphere Advanced Signals to date. The project underscores ArisGlobal's position as the partner of choice for safety modernization and highlights growing industry momentum toward intelligent signal automation and analytics.

LifeSphere Advanced Signals, powered by NavaX, delivers measurable impact, including:

By integrating LifeSphere Advanced Signals into their global safety ecosystem, this leading organization is better positioned to drive faster and more precise signaling, improve patient safety, and streamline pharmacovigilance workflows.

"We continue to see life sciences organizations prioritizing advanced signal detection as a critical component of their safety strategies," said Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D at ArisGlobal. "By integrating LifeSphere Advanced Signals, our customers are transforming pharmacovigilance by enabling earlier detection of safety issues, accelerating decision-making, and supporting more targeted risk management strategies. By leveraging intelligent automation and real-time data insights, we're not just improving regulatory compliance—we're proactively protecting patients and building greater trust in the safety of medicines worldwide."

ArisGlobal remains committed to advancing pharmacovigilance through AI-driven innovations, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of modern drug safety management.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming how today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedInwww.arisglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510670/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-pharma-organization-implements-advanced-signals-as-part-of-lifesphere-safety-platform-302425822.html

Comunicato stampa

