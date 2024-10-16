Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Global Release of New Documentary "Fight Like Hell" Reveals Unseen Truths of January 6 and Its Implications for 2024

16 ottobre 2024 | 20.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches a pivotal election, the documentary film Fight Like Hell sheds urgent light on the events leading to the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Premiering in the U.S. and available globally on YouTube starting October 16th, this film challenges audiences to reconsider the stability of America's democracy.

The film captures the untold story of how Stop the Steal gained traction and led to January 6th, showcasing the narratives often overlooked by mainstream media. By tracing the origins of this movement—from Trump's former strategist Roger Stone to organizer Ali Alexander—Fight Like Hell provides critical context about how the seat of U.S. democracy was and could again be threatened.

Utilizing a wealth of previously unreleased footage shot with cutting-edge cinema technology by an Army combat cinematographer, Fight Like Hell immerses viewers in the heart of the action. Without using traditional after-the-fact interviews and narration, the film offers an unfiltered, real-time experience that many have called the best film about January 6. Legendary news anchor Dan Rather wrote:  "In addition to Smith's brief, an even more graphic reminder of that day's events comes from a new documentary titled Fight Like Hell…. that pulls no punches."

With the presidential election just weeks away, Fight Like Hell makes us contemplate the alarming resurgence of the "Stop the Steal" movement that is being reported daily. The leaders of today's movement are armed with a more extensive playbook to contest the election results, and their rhetoric is growing increasingly violent.

Fight Like Hell is a critical conversation starter about the future of American democracy. Don't miss this opportunity to understand the stakes at play.

Fight Like Hell—Because understanding the past is key to shaping the future.

MATERIALS

      FILM     TRAILER    WEBSITE     EPK

SOCIALS

INSTAGRAM • FACEBOOK • X 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQarrEbNCZY

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529171/Fight_Like_Hell_Global_Release_of_New_Documentary__Fight_Like_He.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-release-of-new-documentary-fight-like-hell-reveals-unseen-truths-of-january-6-and-its-implications-for-2024-302278306.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN29636 en US Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza New Documentary Documentary film Fight Like Hell Reveals Unseen Truths Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza