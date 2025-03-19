Godrej Enterprises Group Strengthens Motor Solutions Business in Europe to Meet Growing Demand for Sustainable Mobility and Industrial Automation

BERLIN, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe accelerates its transition toward sustainable industrial automation and electric mobility, Godrej Enterprises Group is expanding its Motor Solutions business to meet the growing demand for high-performance motor components and special motors. With a strong presence in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and the UK, the company is deepening its partnerships with leading OEMs, delivering customized solutions that adhere to Europe's stringent quality and efficiency standards.

"As businesses across Europe focus on high-efficiency motor solutions, our goal is to provide cutting-edge technologies that enhance performance, reliability, and sustainability ," said Xercsis Marker, EVP & Head, Motor Solutions Business, Godrej Enterprises Group. "With our robust R&D capabilities and deep-rooted partnerships, we are well-positioned to support the evolving needs of European customers. As India's manufacturing sector gains global recognition for innovation and precision engineering, we take pride in delivering high-quality, engineered solutions to European markets."

With CE, UKCA, and IATF certifications, Godrej Enterprises Group ensures its motor solutions comply with Europe's stringent regulatory frameworks for efficiency, safety, and sustainability. The company leverages advanced laser-welded core packs, intricate thin lamination punching, and in-house stress relief annealing technology, enabling higher efficiency, durability, and performance for industrial automation and electric off-road vehicle applications.

Godrej's strong engineering expertise has positioned it as a preferred supplier for OEMs seeking high-quality motor components. By offering precision-engineered solutions, the company helps automotive and industrial manufacturers enhance energy efficiency, reliability, and performance in next-generation mobility and automation systems. The business also plays a crucial role in diversifying supply chains, ensuring customers have access to reliable and cost-effective solutions amid evolving market demands.

As part of its ongoing innovation strategy, the Motor Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group is set to introduce High-Precision Sheet Metal Components for Electric Off-Road Vehicles, designed to optimize energy efficiency and performance. This new offering reinforces Godrej's commitment to sustainability, supporting European industries in reducing their carbon footprint and improving operational efficiency.

With a vision to become a one-stop provider of motor solutions in Europe, Godrej Enterprises Group remains committed to engineering excellence, sustainability, and customer-centric innovation. By integrating its manufacturing expertise, strong R&D capabilities, and deep OEM partnerships, the company continues to drive technological advancements that support Europe's shift toward sustainable industrial automation and electric mobility.

