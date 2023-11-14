Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:33 Napoli e allenatore, De Laurentiis al bivio: Mazzarri o Tudor dopo Garcia

10:28 Sciopero 17 novembre 2023, chi aderisce e fasce orarie: cosa sappiamo

10:17 Sciopero generale, Landini va avanti. Salvini: "Così scatta precettazione"

09:49 Sinner contro Djokovic, oggi supersfida alle Atp Finals 2023

09:27 Giulia e Filippo, gli ex fidanzati spariti da Venezia: cosa sappiamo, il punto sulle ricerche

09:19 Favino ospite di Fiorello, missione impossibile: ecco Shakespeare al semaforo

08:41 Jill Cooper eliminata dal Grande Fratello, cosa è successo nell'ultima puntata

08:10 Blatte in frigo e escrementi di topo, i Nas nelle mense scolastiche

07:50 Hamas accusa Israele: "Blocca accordo per liberare ostaggi"

07:43 Israele: "Hamas ha perso controllo Gaza". Soldati nel Parlamento

07:29 Donald Trump contro Kim Kardashian: "Hai votato per Biden"

00:01 Sciopero generale, Garante chiede 'taglio'. No Cgil e Uil. Salvini: "Intervengo io"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Golfzon adopts The R&A's global golf and health message

14 novembre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfzon, the world's largest market supplier of golf simulators, is promoting the positive health benefits of golf in a global campaign using creative assets created by The R&A for national associations and industry stakeholders.

Combining golf and technology, Golfzon has developed innovative simulators which have played a significant role in transforming golf into a popular sport for all ages and genders.

The South Korea-based company will promote a health-focused campaign to current and prospective golfers using indoor screen golf facilities, the Golfzon digital app, sports platforms and global channels. It will also focus on a global campaign through its events.

The campaign builds on the success of The R&A 'Golf is Good' campaign run in conjunction with Wales Golf, which featured world-renowned footballer Gareth Bale and inspired more people to take up golf and play more regularly.

Park Kang-soo, Golfzon CEO, said, "As a leading golf simulator company, we consider it meaningful to promote this campaign with the global golf and health assets provided by The R&A.

"We will continue to do our best to not only contribute to the development of the domestic golf industry but also raise awareness about golf and promote its positive effects to people worldwide. Our goal is to establish a healthy golf culture."

As the leading golf simulator company in South Korea, offering over 350 courses, Golfzon has contributed to the development and expansion of the sport in the country. With over 300,000 rounds played daily and more than 480 registered members, Golfzon offers various services and content centred around indoor screen golf.

Utilising these resources, Golfzon aims to promote the 'Golf is Good' campaign by emphasising the positive impact of golf on physical health, wellbeing and social welfare.

Phil Anderton, Chief Development Officer at The R&A, said, "We are pleased that Golfzon is leading the drive in South Korea to raise awareness of the health benefits of playing golf and inspire new audiences to take up the sport.

"'Golf is Good' builds on scientific research to promote the health and wellbeing benefits of playing the sport through creative storytelling and is endorsed by doctors. After the success of the pilot in Wales, the campaign is now being rolled out to a number of national associations globally. We highly encourage more industry stakeholders to join us to spread this message and promote the health benefits of golf.

"Golf can be enjoyed in many different ways, including shorter formats, driving ranges, simulators and much more, and we aim to ensure people of all ages and backgrounds from across different areas of society can come into the sport in an accessible way."

Since 2016, The R&A has been conducting research on the positive effects of golf on health and society, aiming to enhance the perception of golf and help drive participation.

Research has highlighted that golfers have an average lifespan of five years longer than non-golfers; playing golf contributes to the prevention of over 40 major chronic diseases including diabetes, cardiac arrest, stroke, depression and dementia; golf provides important social interaction as a protective factor for mental health; and golf reduces healthcare costs and adds value to the healthcare system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273478/LIG.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/golfzon-adopts-the-ras-global-golf-and-health-message-301985789.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN59070 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT ICT Altro A's global golf golf market The R&A
Vedi anche
News to go
14 Novembre, oggi la Giornata Mondiale del Diabete 2023
News to go
Unicef, un bambino su tre vive in aree dove non c'è abbastanza acqua
News to go
Differenze di salario tra uomo e donna in Italia: i numeri
News to go
Stop a inquinamento della plastica, al via il vertice di Nairobi
News to go
Israele-Gaza, ministro Esteri Giordania: "Il conflitto ha creato Hamas e non viceversa"
News to go
Islanda, l'eruzione del vulcano minaccia la città di Grindavik
News to go
Sciopero generale 17 novembre, Garante a Cgil e Uil: "Mancano requisiti"
News to go
Mattarella a Napoli: "Alloggi studenti atenei questione di primaria importanza"
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Su 30 mld misure espansive solo 9,4% a imprese"
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, venerdì Italia- Macedonia del Nord
News to go
'Ndrangheta in Liguria, 26 arresti
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Idf: catturati oltre 20 miliziani Hamas


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza