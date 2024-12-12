Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

GOOD JOB Through Crash A Unique Perspective on Chery's Crash Test Lab

12 dicembre 2024 | 12.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUHU, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Chery Auto released an unconventional and engaging video that takes viewers on an intriguing journey through its cutting-edge crash test lab. Through the unique perspective of a newly "hired" crash test dummy, the video vividly demonstrates the exceptional safety performance of TIGGO 8, offering viewers fresh insights into automotive crash testing. It also highlights Chery's unwavering commitment to providing top-notch safety for every user.

https://youtu.be/f3dl8QzsloI?si=OSch9grPCB5aYoB5

The video begins with its protagonist—a highly realistic crash test dummy—humorously sharing his "work experience" with the audience. He recounts his mixed emotions during his first crash test, describing nervousness and excitement. Yet, above all, he expresses pride and honor in being part of a mission to safeguard human lives.

The video then shifts to Chery's Crash Test Center, a massive facility covering an area of 32,000 square meters and built with an investment of RMB 150 million. The center impresses with its advanced equipment and professional testing environment. Here, a professional team utilizing cutting-edge equipment and a wealth of accumulated testing experience has developed several safe and reliable products. Among them, the safety performance of the TIGGO 8 stands out. In the video, the crash test dummy highlights the outstanding safety performance of TIGGO 8, which boasts a high-strength integrated body structure made with over 60% high-strength steel and several ultra-high-strength hot-stamped components from Benteler. According to the dummy, this design provides a level of protection comparable to a "solid shield."

Whether undergoing frontal collisions, side impacts, or rear-end tests, TIGGO 8 dissipates crash energy through its robust body structure. Combined with 9 multi-angle airbags and an advanced occupant restraint system, it minimizes the impact on passengers to the greatest extent.

This video showcases Chery's technological excellence in automotive safety and connects with audiences through its lighthearted and engaging storytelling. With the crash test dummy completing his own "good job" in a live crash test, the video metaphorically mirrors Chery's outstanding performance in ensuring safety across its vehicle lineup. By presenting its safety philosophy and technological innovations in such a distinctive way, Chery has undoubtedly set a new benchmark for the automotive industry.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579706/20241212_162211.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/good-job-through-crash-a-unique-perspective-on-cherys-crash-test-lab-302330130.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN78527 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Turismo AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro through its cutting edge crash test lab. Through prova d'urto crash test Through crash
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero aerei 15 dicembre, la protesta negli scali d'Italia
News to go
Bologna, maxi operazione antidroga: 22 arresti
News to go
Sciopero, Salvini precetta mobilitazione Tpl di venerdì: ridotta a 4 ore
News to go
Pechino mette Nvidia sotto indagine
News to go
Meteo Italia, maltempo con pioggia e neve anche a bassa quota
News to go
Volkswagen, scioperi a rotazione in tutta la Germania
News to go
Malattia misteriosa Congo, sintomi e ultimi dati
News to go
Bonifico istantaneo al costo di quello ordinario: ecco da quando
Natale tra pranzo, regali, addobbi e viaggi: italiani alle prese con i rincari
News to go
IT Wallet, portafoglio digitale disponibile per tutti
News to go
Amazon, successo per primo test consegne con droni
News to go
8 dicembre, Immacolata con il maltempo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza