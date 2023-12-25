Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Dicembre 2023
Gotion High-tech Held the 13th Supplier Conference and 2024 Strategy Launch

25 dicembre 2023 | 10.18
HEFEI, China, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 23, 2023, Gotion High-tech successfully held the 13th Supplier Conference and 2024 Strategy Launch in Hefei. The occasion served as a platform for Gotion High-tech to present its four strategies for quality, globalization, R&D, and supply chain for 2024, offer recognition to its outstanding suppliers for the year 2023, and signed contracts with selected strategic suppliers for 2024.

Regarding quality, Gotion plans to fortify our control over process capabilities, align our overarching quality indicators with the industry benchmarks, address crucial pain points, and prioritize the augmentation of electrical components' quality. In terms of R&D, Gotion will comprehensively improve of the performance of our second-generation cells in mass production, attain full industrialization of our third-generation cells, and freeze the design of the fourth-generation cells tailored for the future super-charging market. On the globalization front, Gotion's focus for 2024 is to make breakthroughs in three key overseas markets: America, Europe and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Gotion aims to deliver over 100GWh in overseas markets in 2027, with overseas business sales surpassing RMB 100 billion and a market share of 10%. Gotion is dedicated to positioning itself as a provider of comprehensive service solutions within the new energy sector. In respect to the supply chain, Gotion is determined to build a green and sustainable supply chain that meets social responsibility and environmental requirements. This includes fostering suppliers' carbon management, conducting supplier carbon emission surveys, and progressively minimizing carbon emissions.

As of 2023, Gotion has notably expedited its globalization efforts. To illustrate, batteries coming from Gotion's base in Göttingen, Germany, and the joint venture factory in Thailand were rolled off the production line. Initial progress has been made towards investing in a battery factory in the US. Furthermore, Gotion has signed a cooperation agreement with Pacific Green Technologies (PGT), supplying 450MWh of ESS products for Phase II of PGT's Sheaf battery energy storage project at Richborough Energy Park, Kent, the UK, which is currently the UK's largest battery energy storage project. Gotion GmbH has also entered into a MoU with Pod Point, one of the largest providers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the UK. This initiative seeks to facilitate cooperation on technology R&D and battery manufacturing, thereby developing competitive home ESS solutions for customers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gotion-high-tech-held-the-13th-supplier-conference-and-2024-strategy-launch-302022181.html

