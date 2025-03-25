circle x black
Martedì 25 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 09:04
Grab Reolink Spring Sales and Save Up to 40% off

25 marzo 2025
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring breathes new life into the world, it's the perfect time to refresh, renew, and also reconnect with nature. Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, is kicking off its Spring Sales with up to 40% off. From March 25 to March 31, Reolink is offering a variety of exclusive deals, making it easier than ever to enhance security while embrace the wonders of the season.

Battery Doorbell - 2K Clarity with Head-to-Toe View (Save 21%, Now 109,99€)This 2K dual-band WiFi battery doorbell makes everyday life easier and safer, with crystal-clear video to capture every detail at the front door, two-way audio for convenient conversations, and smart alerts to capture any curious wildlife this spring, it's the perfect solution for any home. Now grab this exceptional camera at a 21% discount, available for 109,99 €.

TrackMix WiFi - Auto-tracking with 4K Dual-view Display (Save 25%, Now 149,99€)Reolink TrackMix WiFi is a 4K pan-tilt-zoom camera featuring two different lenses, one for panorama view and another for a close-up. The dual-tracking camera can rotate to track the object and display it in both the panoramic and zoomed-in views on one screen. Now grab this exceptional camera at a 25% discount, available for 149,99 €.

Reolink Wireless Security System with Argus PT Ultra - 360° All-round Coverage (Save 25%, Now 299,99€)This system includes one Reolink Home hub, and two Argus PT Ultra cameras with two solar panels, providing flexible and dependable home security. With its 355-degree pan and 140-degree tilt capabilities, the Argus PT Ultra provides comprehensive coverage without blind spots. Integrated with the Reolink Home Hub, it provides a centralized live view, allowing users to monitor every movement in real time. Now grab this wonderful system at a 25% discount, available for 299,99 €.

As Spring Sales approaches, Reolink is offering incredible deals from today until March 31, with discounts of up to 40%. For more information, please visit Reolink.com and Amazon.

About ReolinkReolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink's offerings at Reolink.com.

