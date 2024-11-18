Green energy, space, agriculture: China, Brazil deepen cooperation on sustainable development

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil officially assumed the one-year presidency of the G20 in December 2023, with the motto "Building a just world and a sustainable planet." This aligns with the commitment of both Brazil and China to foster sustainable development and contribute to global efforts toward low-carbon transformation.

Over recent years, the two nations have strengthened cooperation across various sectors, including renewable energy, space technology and sustainable agriculture, working together to promote environmental and economic sustainability.

Green opportunities for local communities

In Brazil's northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, the Gameleiras wind farm is providing much-needed renewable energy to Joao Camara, a city plagued by arid conditions.

Completed in 2021, it was the first greenfield wind project built by the Chinese State Grid Corporation's Brazilian subsidiary. The farm generates 360 million kilowatt-hours annually, reducing CO2 emissions by 358,900 tonnes and creating over 2,000 local jobs.

Another significant collaboration between China and Brazil is the 180-megawatt wind project in Tanque Novo, northeast Brazil's Bahia state, developed by CGN Brazil Energy, a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Corporation.

Operational since 2023, the project, composed of 40 turbines – all made in China – has a total installed capacity of 180 megawatts and generates 720 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, powering 430,000 households while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 650,000 tonnes each year.

Andre Martini, chief development officer at CGN Brazil Energy, highlighted the benefits of the partnership, noting that it leveraged Brazil's wind resources while creating jobs and generating tax revenues. The collaboration has also brought China's advanced technologies and competitive products to the Brazilian market, fostering mutual benefits.

Luis Antonio Paulino, a professor at Sao Paulo State University, said that this renewable energy cooperation will help Brazil create a more balanced electricity supply network with global significance for sustainable development.

Protecting environment from space

Beyond energy, China and Brazil have also maintained a strong partnership in the space sector for 36 years, starting with the China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite (CBERS) program in 1988.

Six satellites have been developed, with CBERS-4 and CBERS-4A playing a major role in water management, urban planning and disaster monitoring in Brazil, said Clezio Marcos de Nardin, director of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) of Brazil.

During the heavy rains and severe floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande Do Sul in April, these satellites provided critical data that helped the Brazilian authorities assess the damage and guide recovery efforts, Nardin added.

The cooperation has also supported the monitoring of Amazon deforestation, a key environmental concern for both Brazil and the global community, by providing vital data for conservation efforts.

"In other words, this partnership helps the Brazilian government make informed decisions, and therefore, cooperation between the two countries in the satellite field is instrumental in safeguarding the planet we all share," he said.

In April 2023, China and Brazil furthered their space cooperation with two documents signed: a supplementary protocol on cooperation for developing CBERS-6 and a 2023–2032 space cooperation plan between the China National Space Administration and the Brazilian Space Agency.

These agreements were designed to speed up CBERS-6 development, advance CBERS-5 studies and expand collaboration in lunar and deep space exploration.

Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Luciana Santos believed that the CBERS-6 satellite's new synthetic aperture radar will enhance monitoring capabilities, providing more accurate alerts and data in all weather conditions.

It will track fires, water resources, natural disasters, urban expansion and land use, with a focus on protecting Brazil's ecosystems, especially the Amazon, said Santos.

"The CBERS program is crucial in curbing deforestation in the Amazon," she said. "China-Brazil scientific and technological cooperation not only benefits the development of both countries but also brings global benefits."

Sustainable agriculture

China and Brazil are also strengthening collaboration in sustainable agriculture. One of the examples is the promotion of deforestation- and conversion-free (DCF) soybeans, which are cultivated without the destruction of forests or natural vegetation.

COFCO Corporation (COFCO), a leading Chinese food trader, has been at the forefront of this effort.

Since 2019, it has been conducting land monitoring on some Brazilian farms, mapping risks and establishing a "soybean traceability system" based on information provided by suppliers. It has also trained local farmers to ensure that their soybean production does not lead to deforestation.

Local farmers who partner with COFCO share this commitment to sustainability, as reflected in their farming practices and long-term relationship with the company.

The Chinese market plays an important role in the global agricultural trade and can strongly promote the green transformation of the global agricultural value chain, said Jack Hurd, executive director of Tropical Forest Alliance of the World Economic Forum.

He noted that sustainable consumption and high-quality development of the food and agriculture industry are inevitable trends, and expressed hope that more companies will engage in similar initiatives.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-11-17/China-Brazil-deepen-cooperation-on-sustainable-development-1yzIqSPQQEM/p.html