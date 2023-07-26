Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

GreenBroz Launches Game-Changing Harvest Bucket for European Home Grower

26 luglio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenBroz Inc., a leader in post-harvest cannabis processing technology, announces the European debut of the Harvest Bucket, an advanced home grow trimming solution. Crafted with all 316 stainless steel hardware, this machine is designed to be gentle on the product, durable, and easy to clean, revolutionizing the trimming process for European craft growers.

Like all of the other machines in its automatic GreenBroz trimmer family, the Harvest Bucket is meticulously crafted to closely mimic the precision of hand trimming while preserving the flower's character and potency. As a result, even home growers can now expect a consistent, top-quality harvest process, enhancing the overall value of their yield.

"As a harvest solution company, our approach has always been unique in the field due to the gentle nature and efficiency of our machines," said Cullen Raichart, Founder, and CEO of GreenBroz Inc. "From our patented blades to the top-loading design and 316 surgical stainless material, we remain steadfast in maximizing efficiency and yields while preserving the plant's fragile structures and integrity. So, we are pretty excited to extend our signature trimming technology to home growers now, too."

The Harvest Bucket has key features that make it an essential tool for craft growers. Unlike traditional tumble trimmers, the Harvest Bucket's top-loading design grants users complete control over the trimming process, eliminating over-trimming. Growers can further streamline their production by utilizing the convenient bucking feature built into the clamp that goes on top of the bucket. Finally, the Harvest Bucket utilizes 316 surgical stainless steel wherever the machine touches the product, avoiding contamination and making cleaning nearly effortless.

"We are thrilled to present our new home grower solution, the Harvest Bucket, to the European market," said Raichart. "Home growers can now access a machine that ensures the utmost product integrity while decreasing time spent on trimming. The bucket's standout feature is its easy cleanability, owing to it being built of 316 surgical stainless steel, which also prevents microbial growth, streamlines assembly, and makes it dishwasher safe."

For international or wholesale inquiries, contact GreenBroz at 844.DRY.TRIM or info@greenbroz.com. To learn more about all GreenBroz trimming solutions, go to www.greenbroz.com/trimmers.

About GreenBroz Inc.

GreenBroz provides American-made automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry. Veteran-owned and committed to fine craftsmanship, top-of-the-line machine engineering, and exceptional customer service, GreenBroz helps cultivators reach their version of the American dream.

CONTACT: Jorden Blackwell, jorden.b@greenbroz.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160640/GreenBroz_Harvest_Bucket.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877768/GreenBroz_Inc_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenbroz-launches-game-changing-harvest-bucket-for-european-home-grower-301885719.html

in Evidenza