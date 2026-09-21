GROWNSY Showcases Its Expanding Baby Care Portfolio at Kind + Jugend 2026

The brand's second appearance in Cologne drew strong interest from retailers, distributors and industry partners across Europe.

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 17, 2026, GROWNSY concluded its second consecutive appearance at Kind + Jugend 2026, drawing strong interest from retailers, distributors and industry professionals as the baby care brand continues to expand its presence across Europe.

Held September 15–17 in Cologne, the international trade fair brought together key players from across the global baby and toddler industry. Throughout the three-day event, GROWNSY welcomed a steady flow of distributors and retail partners to its booth, with particularly strong interest in the brand's bottle washers, nasal aspirators and baby food makers.

At the show, GROWNSY presented a broad portfolio spanning feeding, cleaning and hygiene, baby care, nursery, on-the-go essentials and early learning. The range offered visitors a more complete view of the brand's approach to supporting everyday family routines across different stages of early parenthood.

Another highlight was the GROWNSY Smart Drawing Robot, which was nominated for the Kind + Jugend Innovation Award. The recognition reflects GROWNSY's continued expansion beyond traditional baby care and into early learning, extending its focus on practical, thoughtful design across more moments of family life.

GROWNSY's second year at Kind + Jugend also reinforced the importance of Europe within the company's international growth strategy. Conversations with retailers, distributors and prospective partners throughout the show provided valuable market feedback and created new opportunities for deeper regional partnerships.

Guided by its brand philosophy "Space to Grow" and tagline "Grow Smart, Made Easy," GROWNSY will continue developing solutions designed around the realities of modern family life while expanding its reach across international markets.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust and smart-designed support. Across feeding, hygiene and early childhood care, GROWNSY creates practical solutions shaped by real family routines, with one goal: to reduce friction and create more space for families to grow.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grownsy-showcases-its-expanding-baby-care-portfolio-at-kind--jugend-2026-302884414.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.