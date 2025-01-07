Cerca nel sito
 
GSCF Acquires IBM Deutschland Kreditbank GmbH

07 gennaio 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Extends Connected Capital Ecosystem of Corporates and Bank Partners for Coverage Across the EU

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GSCF, a leading global provider of working capital solutions, today announced the acquisition of IBM Deutschland Kreditbank GmbH to enhance its Connected Capital capabilities under the new brand GSCF Working Capital Bank GmbH.

This strategic move strengthens GSCF's position as a global leader in working capital optimization and empowers the Company to deliver additional value to its clients and funding partners. GSCF Working Capital Bank is licensed by the European Central Bank to provide flexible capital solutions throughout the EU, supported through GSCF's best-in-class servicing platform.

By operating with a banking license, GSCF can unlock additional partnership opportunities for banks and asset managers and provide enhanced services to corporate customers with specific needs requiring access to alternative capital.

Benefits to Banks & Asset Managers:

Benefits to Corporates:

"By completing this strategic acquisition, we have further positioned GSCF to redefine the future of working capital. With GSCF Working Capital Bank, we will offer our clients a more comprehensive suite of Connected Capital solutions to support a financial ecosystem that more seamlessly integrates alternative capital and bank financing," said Doug Morgan, GSCF's Chief Executive Officer.

About GSCF

GSCF is the leading global provider of working capital solutions. The Company empowers corporates and their financial institution partners to accelerate growth, unlock liquidity and manage the risk and complexity of the end-to-end working capital cycle. GSCF's innovative Working Capital-as-a-Service offering combines the power of an end-to-end technology platform with expert managed services and alternative capital solutions. GSCF's team of working capital experts operates in over 75 countries, offering a truly global and comprehensive Connected Capital solution to working capital efficiency challenges. Visit www.gscf.com to learn more.

Contact Information: 

GSCFNatalie SilvermanChief Marketing OfficerNatalie.Silverman@gscf.com(609) 577-5083

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418575/GSCF_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gscf-acquires-ibm-deutschland-kreditbank-gmbh-302343223.html

in Evidenza