Guangdong agricultural products shine in Italy for more export opportunities

Black tea served in porcelain tea cups, fresh litchi shining in crystal bowls, steaming pre-made cuisines, a fashion show with mixed beauty of Chinese and western styles... On July 12, a promotion event featuring Guangdong agricultural products kicked off in Rome, Italy.

Representatives of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, the Italian Trade Agency, related industrial associations, supermarkets and media were invited to enjoy an array of Guangdong delicacies. They also worked together to explore the opportunities for Guangdong agricultural products to export to Europe.

"Guangdong litchi and black tea are absolutely an ideal pair to enjoy for afternoon tea," Umberto Naddei, a member of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce shared his recent experience of visiting the litchi orchard and tea gardens in Guangdong.

"Litchi boosts intestinal function and also supports the immune system, and they have anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, while protecting the heart and blood vessels." Elsa Napolano, an Italian nutritionist explained the function of litchi in the event.

"Guangdong's black tea perfectly matches a variety of desserts," Italian internet celebrity Serena Ranieri marveled. "The litchi can be used in a lot of occasions. For example, it can serve as an ingredient for dishes and wine," she said.

"We Italians are curious about food. We always like to discover new things and new products. We will also innovate delicacies with new fruits," said Faustino D'anteo, an advisor of Confagricoltura.

As for the export of Guangdong agricultural products to Italy, the guests suggested that related enterprises should participate in international exhibitions or hold promotion events worldwide to explore more opportunities for the agricultural cooperation between the two sides.

Moreover, brochures featuring export entities of litchi, black tea and pre-made food from Guangdong were provided at the event, so that guests could contact the companies for further cooperation.

By virtue of the Belt and Road Initiative and RCEP, more Guangdong agricultural products are expanding their international markets. Thus far, Guangdong litchi has been exported to more than 20 countries and regions. In 2022, Guangdong exported up to 4,000 tons of tea, worth 470 million RMB. The teas, especially oolong tea and black tea, were mainly exported to Hong Kong and Macao SARs, Japan, Malaysia, the United States, Germany and Canada.

