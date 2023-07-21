Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 21 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:45 E' morta Francesca Gobbi, moglie di Francesco De Gregori

16:36 Rai: nessuna cancellazione per 'Che ci faccio qui'. Iannacone replica via social

16:21 Strage Samarate, uccise moglie e figlia a martellate: condannato all'ergastolo

16:11 Imprese, sette finaliste innovatrici al Premio GammaDonna

16:10 Messina Denaro, malore dopo la chemio

15:59 Nuovo patto sociale, la proposta di Magatti a 30 anni dall'accordo del '93 di Ciampi

15:58 Cinema, Licandro: "In presidio permanente a difesa autonomia Csc"

15:35 Enea sperimenta l'edificio smart, tagli a consumi e bollette

15:34 F1 Gp Budapest, Russell il più veloce in prime libere

15:22 Tony Bennett, è morto il re dei crooner: aveva 96 anni

15:11 Uomo colpito da fulmine a Verona

14:43 Patrick Zaki domani a Milano con volo di linea, poi a Bologna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Guangdong agricultural products shine in Italy for more export opportunities

21 luglio 2023 | 16.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  This is a news report from GDToday:

Black tea served in porcelain tea cups, fresh litchi shining in crystal bowls, steaming pre-made cuisines, a fashion show with mixed beauty of Chinese and western styles... On July 12, a promotion event featuring Guangdong agricultural products kicked off in Rome, Italy.

Representatives of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, the Italian Trade Agency, related industrial associations, supermarkets and media were invited to enjoy an array of Guangdong delicacies. They also worked together to explore the opportunities for Guangdong agricultural products to export to Europe.

"Guangdong litchi and black tea are absolutely an ideal pair to enjoy for afternoon tea," Umberto Naddei, a member of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce shared his recent experience of visiting the litchi orchard and tea gardens in Guangdong.

"Litchi boosts intestinal function and also supports the immune system, and they have anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, while protecting the heart and blood vessels." Elsa Napolano, an Italian nutritionist explained the function of litchi in the event.

"Guangdong's black tea perfectly matches a variety of desserts," Italian internet celebrity Serena Ranieri marveled. "The litchi can be used in a lot of occasions. For example, it can serve as an ingredient for dishes and wine," she said.

"We Italians are curious about food. We always like to discover new things and new products. We will also innovate delicacies with new fruits," said Faustino D'anteo, an advisor of Confagricoltura.

As for the export of Guangdong agricultural products to Italy, the guests suggested that related enterprises should participate in international exhibitions or hold promotion events worldwide to explore more opportunities for the agricultural cooperation between the two sides.

Moreover, brochures featuring export entities of litchi, black tea and pre-made food from Guangdong were provided at the event, so that guests could contact the companies for further cooperation.

By virtue of the Belt and Road Initiative and RCEP, more Guangdong agricultural products are expanding their international markets. Thus far, Guangdong litchi has been exported to more than 20 countries and regions. In 2022, Guangdong exported up to 4,000 tons of tea, worth 470 million RMB. The teas, especially oolong tea and black tea, were mainly exported to Hong Kong and Macao SARs, Japan, Malaysia, the United States, Germany and Canada.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158359/717_1__logo_3.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guangdong-agricultural-products-shine-in-italy-for-more-export-opportunities-301883057.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62833 en US Alimentazione Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza export opportunities report from GDToday is a news Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, ancora attacchi su Odessa
News to go
Pnrr, Bonomi: "Sbagliato dall'origine"
News to go
Morte Andrea Purgatori, due indagati
News to go
Covid, nuovo studio sul 'mistero' degli asintomatici
News to go
Caserta, truffe agli anziani per 200mila euro
News to go
Mattarella incontra i Nomadi per i 60 anni
News to go
Esodo estivo, weekend di fine luglio da bollino rosso
News to go
Caldo record, Inps: "Oltre 35 gradi via libera a cassa integrazione"
News to go
Patrick Zaki è libero, rilasciato dopo grazia concessa da al-Sisi
News to go
Maltempo in Veneto, grandine e temporali: 110 feriti
News to go
Incendio aeroporto Catania, Crosetto concede uso scalo Sigonella
News to go
Offrono a Fabrizio Corona file riservati su cattura di Messina Denaro: arrestati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza