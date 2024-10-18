Cerca nel sito
 
Guide Outdoor's New Budget-Friendly Thermal Monocular TE Series Hits the Market at SSAA Show 2024

18 ottobre 2024 | 11.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide outdoor unveils the new TE Series, poised to impact the thermal imaging monocular market. It's a perfect combination of versatile functions and affordability while excelling in portability. Featuring a powerful 12μm detector, the TE Series integrates sharp visuals into a compact design, making it an ideal night vision companion for hunting, observation, and exploration for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

Ultimate Portability and Lightweight PerformanceThe TE Series takes portability and lightweight design to the next level. Weighing as little as 248 grams, its compact size allows it to fit easily in your pocket, making it exceptionally convenient to carry.

Quick Charging Technology for Worry-Free PowerUtilizing the quick charging technology and integrated chargeable battery, the TE Series offers worry-free power for extended outdoor use. Using a Type-C cable, it supports 20W fast charging and file sharing. A 10-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of continuous use.

Brand-New Button Design Brings a Smooth OperationBased on years of outdoor experience, the TE Series has streamlined the button design to simplify operations. With the simple one-button and one-ring design, users can easily access the menu and perform various functions, allowing for seamless control.

Despite the above features, the TE Series packs a large 0.32-inch display, a built-in microphone for audio and visual recording, seven color palettes, and OTA upgrades, all within its compact, pocket-sized design. Additionally, it features robust dual-band Wi-Fi connection of 2.4GHz and 5GHz, boosting transmission speed and range, so that users can share photos and videos anytime, anywhere.

Join Us at the SSAA Shot Expo 2024!From October 19th to 20th, the new TE Series and exciting onsite activities will be showcased at Guide's outdoor booth (No. 114) at the SSAA Shot Expo 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Meanwhile, the #HuntWithGuide event is live on @GuideOutdoor social media (Facebook/Instagram) --come join us in sharing the glory!

About Guide outdoorGuide outdoor, a specialist in outdoor optics, designs and delivers advanced thermal imaging and night vision optics for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, law enforcement, and rescue teams across 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.guideoutdoor.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534438/TE_Series___SSAA_Show_114.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guide-outdoors-new-budget-friendly-thermal-monocular-te-series-hits-the-market-at-ssaa-show-2024-302280279.html

